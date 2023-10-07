“He is recovering diligently”: NCT 127’ members weigh in about Taeil’s recovery and his contribution to Fact Check album following motorcycle accident

NCT's Taeil has faced a challenging couple of months following an unfortunate bike accident, rendering him unable to participate in any of the group's activities. With the release of their highly-awaited album, Fact Check, on October 6, 2023, the other members took the opportunity to update the local press on Taeil's condition during a press conference held at the Conrad Seoul Hotel in Yeouido, Seoul.

During this press conference, it was heartwarming to witness the members express their concern and care for their fellow member who would be noticeably absent from the album's promotional activities. Each member assured fans that Taeil was on the path to recovery and encouraged them not to worry.

While they would function as an eight-member group temporarily, they highlighted Taeil's significant contributions to the album, particularly in penning the lyrics for one of the songs Love is Beauty. The members offered different insights and messages of support for Taeil's recovery.

NCT 127 members display their camaraderie by collectively wishing Taeil a speedy recovery

On August 26, 2023, NCT delivered a historic performance during NCT NATION in Seoul, Korea, as a complete unit of 20 members, marking the first time they performed offline as a whole group. Taeil was notably absent due to his biking accident, which had occurred on August 22, 2023, resulting in an injury to his right thigh and necessitating surgery.

Throughout this period, fans had been sending their well wishes and eagerly awaiting his return. During a press release event where the rest of the members spoke with local news channels, Mark, a member of NCT, shared some insights about Taeil, affectionately calling him "hyung."

The 24-year-old idol mentioned that Taeil had penned the lyrics for the song Love is Beauty. What's interesting is that Taeil worked on these lyrics with his group in mind, showing his deep connection to the group.

Mark was pleasantly surprised by the heartfelt lyrics his hyung crafted, and he humorously admitted that he hadn't realized just how much Taeil cared for the group. This lighthearted revelation highlights the camaraderie and mutual respect among the nonet's members, shedding light on the dedication and love they have for one another.

Haechan expressed his gratitude, stating,

"He’s recovering; thank you for writing great lyrics."

Doyoung also reassured fans, saying that Taeil is recovering diligently and even though he can’t say for sure when they can be together, the group has planned to do their best to show all the members as much as possible.

Yuta, displaying deep appreciation for Taeil's dedication, remarked,

"I know that Taeil hyung prepared very passionately because he wants to join NCT Nation. Your feelings were conveyed to Taeil hyung, and he's starting to recover now, so everyone please wait for him without worrying, okay~!?"

Another member of the idol group, Yuta, also extended his thanks to the staff for their constant support, emphasizing that every member of NCT holds equal importance within the group. He acknowledged the collaborative efforts of all members, both present and absent, in the group's journey to success.

Yuta aptly summed up this sentiment, stating,

"I think NCT wouldn't have been able to get to where it is today without all the members, including those who aren't there now."

The members' heartfelt concerns for Taeil during the press conference left a lasting impression on fans. Even in his absence, he remained a cherished and integral part of the group, as evidenced by the members' support and their public mention of him to the press.

NCT 127 has made a triumphant return with their 5th full-length album, Fact Check. The album boasts nine songs, the group has come back with a bang with their 5th full-length album, Fact Check. This album features 9 songs, with Fact Check as the title song.

The other songs from the album are Parade, Space, Angel Eyes, Yacht, Je Na Sai’s Quoi, Love is beauty, Misty and Real Life.