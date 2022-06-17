"I am so deeply sorry": El Monte gunman Justin Flores' widow opens up about shooting death of police officers

The widow of Justin Flores, accused of killing two El Monte police officers, expressed anguish over the two officers' deaths. The woman, identified as Diana Flores, stated that she was "deeply sorry" as the cops died while saving her.

Diana said she even warned the cops about Justin being armed. Officer Joseph Santana and Cpl. Michael Paredes were gunned down when they arrived at the Siesta Inn Motel in El Monte on Tuesday to help a domestic violence victim.

ULTRA MAGA 🇺🇸🤙 @Trump2094578522 Justin Flores, the man who killed two El Monte police officers, was on probation for illegally carrying a gun. Justin Flores, the man who killed two El Monte police officers, was on probation for illegally carrying a gun.

Meanwhile, El Monte Mayor Jessica Ancona said the officers were "essentially ambushed." The accused gunman, in this case, was identified as Justin Flores, a 35-year-old construction worker who had previously served time for vehicle theft and burglary.

"They didn't deserve that," says Justin Flores' widow

Diana Flores booked a room at the Siesta Inn Motel to escape her abusive husband. Reportedly, Justin Flores stabbed her on Monday, and once he found out where Diana was staying, he confronted her on Tuesday. The police arrived shortly after some time.

However, Diana claims she called the police when her husband stabbed her. It remains unclear why officers responded to the violence the day after the stabbing.

osv_321 @osv_321 The procession for fallen El Monte Police Cpl. Michael Paredes & Officer Joseph Santana. EOW 06.14.2022. The procession for fallen El Monte Police Cpl. Michael Paredes & Officer Joseph Santana. EOW 06.14.2022. ⚫️🔵⚫️ https://t.co/2sL2ZyFSgj

Diana, speaking about the killing of the two officers, said:

"I am so deeply sorry. My deepest condolences for saving me. I’m so, so sorry. They didn’t deserve that, or their families. They really didn’t."

She added:

"They were trying to help me and I told them before they went into the room, 'don’t go in, he has a gun.' And they still went in. I didn’t want anyone to get hurt in this. The only person getting hurt was me and now two other innocents."

After being shot, the two cops were rushed to LAC+USC Medical Center, where they succumbed to their injuries. Later that day, the city of El Monte announced that Corporal Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana were killed in the line of duty.

Pomona PD @PomonaPD 🕊. We are absolutely heartbroken. Our hearts go out to our brothers and sisters at El Monte PD, as they mourn the loss of two of their own officers. May they Rest in Peace🕊. We are absolutely heartbroken. Our hearts go out to our brothers and sisters at El Monte PD, as they mourn the loss of two of their own officers. May they Rest in Peace 💙🕊. https://t.co/eb1yRvnqag

Santana had just joined the El Monte police force after serving with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department for three years and had been patrolling in El Monte for less than a year. He is survived by his wife, daughter, and twin boys.

El Monte PD @elmontepolice 🏼 It is with heavy hearts that The City of El Monte & The El Monte Police Department announce the passing of Corporal Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana. Corporal Paredes & Officer Santana were killed in the line of duty, while faithfully carrying out their sworn duties It is with heavy hearts that The City of El Monte & The El Monte Police Department announce the passing of Corporal Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana. Corporal Paredes & Officer Santana were killed in the line of duty, while faithfully carrying out their sworn duties 🙏🏼 https://t.co/wIzwjy6Iga

Meanwhile, Paredes was a veteran at the El Monte Police Department. He is survived by his wife, daughter, and son.

Diana Flores calls Justin Flores a monster

Diana Flores said her late husband was "not in the right state of mind at all."

"I loved my husband to death but like I said, this wasn’t my husband. This was a monster."

She also said her husband's behavior changed within the last year. Justin Flores was also killed that day. According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Justin Flores has spent time in jail at least twice before.

ElMonte626_ @Elmonte626sgv Update: According to media reports the suspect involved in yesterday’s shooting was identified as 35 year old Justin Flores by family. He had prior domestic violence cases on his record prior to this incident. Update: According to media reports the suspect involved in yesterday’s shooting was identified as 35 year old Justin Flores by family. He had prior domestic violence cases on his record prior to this incident.

He was sentenced to one year and four months in 2009 for vehicle theft but served less than two months and was released from parole on Nov. 21, 2010.

Then, in 2011, he was convicted of first-degree burglary and was sentenced to serve two years, CDCR officials said. He only served nine months and was discharged from parole supervision on Aug. 7, 2016.

