"I can't defend you anymore": Thai Actor, Build Jakapan Puttha, under fire for his derogatory comment towards GOT7's Jackson Wang

On July 24, 2023, an old chat of Thai actor, Build Jakapan Puttha, talking about GOT7's Jackson Wang resurfaced on the internet, causing a lot of tension amongst netizens. In the chat, Build described Jackson Wang by using the term, "LARB."

While the term essentially refers to a regional dish made in Northeast Thailand, it also equates to a slang word that means "ugly" or can also have racist undertones. Given that Build is known for being a fanboy of GOT7, the actions were specifically surprising to many netizens.

Many disappointed fans took to social media to state that they cannot defend the actor's actions after this.

#BuildJakapanApologizeToJACKSONWANG trends as the Thai actor's derogatory comments about GOT7's Jackson Wang goes viral

Build Jakapan has previously interacted with GOT7 member Mark Tuan and has also revealed videos of himself singing the group's songs in Karaoke Rooms. Therefore, his recent comments about Jackson Wang have left fans surprised and infuriated.

Many took to social media to trend #BuildJakapanApologizeToJACKSONWANG and post tweets calling out the Thai actor.

fay 🐆 @socialpapillon Build has some mf nerve Jackson and ugly don’t even belong in the same thought let alone sentenceBuild has some mf nerve

Many of his misbehaviors were ignored but this one shouldn't. @JacksonWang852 means a lot to Thai fans and to the while world. How dare this no name badmouth him?

ApologizeToJACKSONWANG… twitter.com/nevergiveupka/… #BuildJakapan @JakeB4rever dared to insult the great Jackson WangMany of his misbehaviors were ignored but this one shouldn't. @JacksonWang852 means a lot to Thai fans and to the while world. How dare this no name badmouth him? #BuildJakapan ApologizeToJACKSONWANG… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Cucumber Bro 🍃✨ @vanitaaaa_ Bible was carrying the looks factor of that CP on his back and this man has the audacity to talk about Jackson? Build calling Jackson ugly is so funny to me bc Jackson has never been ugly a day in his life, meanwhile, Build has never been attractive. EverBible was carrying the looks factor of that CP on his back and this man has the audacity to talk about Jackson?

Build Jakapan issues apology

As the issue gained heat, the Thai actor, Build Jakapan, took to his personal Twitter account to post an apology. The apology, when translated by Twitter, reads as follows:

"About private chat in the past and things that I inappropriately said that hurt other. Till now I’m very sorry and guilty. I would like to apologize to everyone I mentioned and didn’t mention. I apologized to took responsibility for what I did to people I referred to. So I want to let everyone know that I’m not like that anymore."

He continued:

"I regret it. And from now on I’ll be careful with my words and I won’t upset other again. No matter how many times I apologize, it wouldn’t be able to bring back the good feeling. I truly understand that. And later whatever will happen, I sincerely apologize here."

Regardless, fans seem to be unsettled with the issue, especially since Build has been criticized for many of his actions and behavior in the past.

Following Build's recent comments about Jackson Wang, his on-screen partner, Bible Wichapas Sumettikul, unfollowed him.

Not only was he accused of abuse, cheating, and scamming during his two-year-long relationship, but he was also boycotted by his previous agency. The boycott resulted in him having to take a break from his career after his successful role in Kinn Porsche.

Additionally, he has also been going through a legal dispute stemming from his controversial relationship.