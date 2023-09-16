"I didn’t really connect with him": Special Forces' Savannah Chrisley shares her experience filming alongside Tom Sandoval

On Monday, September 25, on Fox, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test will premiere its brand-new season. A total of 14 celebrities will participate in this season. Savannah Chrisley from Growing Up Chrisley and Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules are among the stars.

Recently, on Entertainment Tonight, Savannah spoke about several current hot topics in reality TV, her romantic life, and her experience filming Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 2. As well as talking about her reaction to Tom and his cheating scandal, Savannah shared that she didn't connect with him during filming. According to her:

"Honestly, he brought it on himself. He was a ho. So like, ho's get what's coming to 'em, OK? So, like, I didn't really connect with him just because I didn’t really watch the show. I knew of the drama, obviously. Everyone knew of it, and I was like, I would've kicked your a** if I was her."

Additionally, she mentioned:

“But, like, we didn't really-- we connected one time and that's when I told him to lay his a** down. So that was about it. He just wasn't someone that I really connected with, you know? I don't know. I connected with, like, a core group of people, and I mean, hey, each your own.”

Tom and his former co-star Rachel Leviss were involved in a cheating scandal for many months. Tom was dating Ariana Madix when Leviss and Tom's affair was revealed in March. Tom and Ariana decided to split up after being together for more than nine years.

Here's what you can expect from Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 2

For season 2 of the show, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, all 14 cast members will travel to New Zealand to compete.

The contestants who will appear in this season are Savannah Chrisley, Tom Sandoval, Blac Chyna, Dez Bryant, Brian Austin Green, Bode Miller, Tyler Cameron, Erin Jackson, Jack Osbourne, Kelly Rizzo, Nick Viall, Robert Horry, and Tara Reid.

According to Fox's description of the upcoming season of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, the following will be featured:

“This time around, the recruits will be faced with the harsh reality of winter warfare training on the mountains of New Zealand where the terrain and freezing temperatures are brutal and the tasks will feel like torture.”

The document also states:

“They will face the ice breaker drill where they will be submerged in a frozen lake to find their body temperature plummeting to near hypothermic levels. They will attempt a treacherous ravine crossing atop a 4700 ft snowcapped mountain peak as well as an emergency escape out of a helicopter submerged deep in icy waters.”

The release date of the upcoming episodes has not been disclosed. However, if it follows the format of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 1, then the premiere episode will feature a two-hour overview of the show, cast members, and what fans can expect in the upcoming season.

Besides this, what makes this upcoming season of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test most intriguing is that there will be no elimination or voting out. It is up to the contestants to decide when they are ready to give up and quit the show. The contestant who stands straight and dares to play further in the game will win at the end of the season.

Tune in to Fox on Monday, September 25, 2023, to see the latest season of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.