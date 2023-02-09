Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 1 episode 7 release date and time on FOX

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test returned with yet another segment on Wednesday, February 8, at 9 pm ET on Fox. In the latest segment, the celebrity recruits opened up about their history and why they signed up for the show, including Hannah Brown, who opened up about her time on The Bachelor Nation.

The synopsis of the episode read:

"The DS test the remaining recruits with a chemical warfare challenge; celebrity contestants reveal their personal stories that led them to signing up for the show."

Hannah Brown gets emotional during episode 7 of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

In the latest episode of the Fox show, titled, Resilience, reality star Hannah Brown went up against athlete Carli Llyod in a boxing match. Hannah is the last non-athlete celebrity on the fox show and has continuously proven that she's no less. Dwight Howard also competed against another cast member in episode 7 of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

In episode 6, some of the recruits opened up about why they joined the show, including Hannah and Danny. During the discussion, Hannah spoke about her time on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. She said that it was really tough on her since she comes from a small town.

She added that after her time on the show and the fame that came with it, she started caring too much about what other people thought, which led her to close up.

She shared that she felt like she was completely broken, that the media and the people constantly judged her, and that they'd seen very intimate parts of her life.

"They know me from an hour episode each week and the scary thing was that I didn't know myself."

She was not the only contestant who opened up on the previous episode of the Fox show. Danny opened up about his past and said that he would have gone to the army if he hadn't gotten a scholarship.

He added that he had been overlooked in every situation he's ever been in. However, that didn't shake the faith this Special Forces: World's Toughest Test's cast member has in himself.

He said:

"I know I’m not the fastest guy but I’m gonna be prepared and I’m gonna be at the right spot."

He was seen getting emotional during a conversation with Billy and said that his life could have gone a whole other way. He said that he's had the best life and that he's "lived his dream."

Kenya Moore walked out of the show in episode 6

In the previous Special Forces: World's Toughest Test episode, Kenya Moore decided it was time for her to leave. Even though she overcame her fear of heights and endured being set on fire, her knee injury came in the way of moving forward. During the punishment for leaving their gear behind, she began to cry.

The RHOA star decided that she was done, took off her wristband, and quit. She took to Instagram to talk about her time on the show and said that she pushed herself beyond her wildest dreams.

