Special Forces: World's Toughest Test will air a brand new episode on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Fox. The one-hour episode will see the remaining contestants participate in a series of challenges that will push them to their limits while testing their patience and endurance. They will also have to survive their final days at the boot camp in a mentally and physically challenging environment while also being trained by DS agents.

Episode 9 of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test will see the contestants participate in challenges that will test their strengths and abilities while teaching them lessons they will remember for the rest of their lives. While some will be able to conquer their fear and anxiety with the challenges, others will not be able to take it. It will be interesting to see who makes it to the end.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Sixteen household names arrive in the desert, about to endure some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process. There are no votes and no eliminations - just survival."

What to expect from Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Season 1 Episode 9?

This week's episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test will see the training agents test the contestants' determination and grit by making them participate in challenges as well as guide them on how to approach issues. Expect an emotional rollercoaster as the cast members attempt to make it through without reaching their breaking point.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Survival, reads:

"The final group of remaining recruits attempt to go behind enemy lines without being captured, and face tough lessons of survival, leadership and how to decipher a map."

A picture from the upcoming Special Forces episode doing the rounds on social media teases what viewers can expect. The training agents on the show will test the contestants on their survival skills. Tasks include basic survival skills like holding breath underwater, navigating directions using a map, and hiding behind enemy lines, which might potentially use the concept of camouflage.

The remaining contestants include NFL athlete Danny Amendola, former Bachelorette Hannah Brown, veteran basketball player Dwight Howard, and Olympic soccer player Carli Lloyd. Throughout the episode, a variety of their activities will be witnessed.

Considering how difficult the tasks have been so far, and as they reach the end of the training period, challenges are bound to get even more intense. The remaining four Special Forces contestants have bared it all - demanding challenges, tough training from the four renowned DS agents, high emotions, drama, and punishments. With the season coming to a close, it will be interesting to see how they fare this week.

Before the commencement of the series, a total of 16 celebrity cast members were enrolled in the training program. Some experienced health issues and were medically withdrawn from the program as a result of their injuries or health issues, while others voluntarily withdrew because they couldn't handle the situation.

The contestants who left the show include singer Mel B, chef Tyler Florence, reality star Kate Gosselin, musician Montell Jordan, actor and model Gus Kenworthy, Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin, actress Beverly Mitchell, RHOA alum Kenya Moore, MLB fame Mike Piazza, Dr. Drew Pinsky, former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, and actress Jamie Lynn Spears.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test has been an extremely interesting watch so far. With the season inching closer to its end, the cast members will have to give it their all to sustain the challenges. Viewers will have to stay tuned to see who will complete the training.

Don't forget to tune in to the brand-new episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Fox.

