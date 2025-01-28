"I don’t think I’ve ever seen a bad photo of her" - Internet reacts to Melania Trump's official White House portrait

President Donald Trump's administration has released an official portrait of the newest First Lady of the United States (FLOTUS), Melania Trump. On Monday, January 27, 2025, the White House unveiled the black-and-white photograph.

It featured Melania in a black tuxedo with an open white button-up shirt, an hourglass jacket, and a black cummerbund. According to a report by BBC, the picture was shot in the Yellow Oval Room (reflective desk where FLOTUS has rested her hands), with the Washington Monument in the background.

As the photo went viral, internet users were quick to react. One wrote:

"I don’t think I’ve ever seen a bad photo of her, she’s so gorgeous!"

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @PopBase)

Many praised the picture and Melania Trump's confidence. Here are some comments seen on X:

"She is not playing around this time. She is so much more confident I’m telling you now. You do not want to mess with this woman," one wrote.

"That portrait screams confidence! Love the classic black-and-white vibe—totally chic!" another remarked.

"She’s such a baddie it’s ridiculous," a user stated.

Many other people were not so happy with how the First Lady's photo was presented.

"my editing as a freshman when I first learned about skin retouching," one commented.

"it feels like they're intentionally leaning into the whole super villain vibe with the official portraits and musks whole 'dark maga' bullsh*t and its more eye roll inducing than clever imo," another added.

"didn't know she was gonna be in the suits spinoff," a person joked.

Melania Trump's picture was shot by Trump's long-time photographer, Régine Mahaux

According to a report by ABC News, the first lady's office confirmed that the picture was shot on January 21, a day after Donald Trump was sworn in as the president. Portraits for POTUS and Vice President JD Vance were released earlier this month, ahead of the inauguration.

Melania's picture was shot by Régine Mahaux, a photographer from Belgium who has been associated with the Trumps for more than two decades. Per BBC, Mahaux also took FLOTUS' pictures during Trump's first term in office (taken in 2017). Expressing her gratitude for the opportunity, she told the outlet:

"I was really honored to be chosen to shoot this official portrait for the second time," she stated, adding, "As an artist to work with such an inspiring woman is a great privilege. She is a perfectionist and is really involved in the creative process."

Melania, a former model, has frequently raised eyebrows with her fashion. During the swearing-in ceremony on January 20, she donned a navy blue silk-and-wool overcoat paired with an ivory scarf and a wide-brimmed top hat.

During the inaugural ball, she wore a black-and-white gown designed by her longtime stylist, Herve Pierre.

Melania Trump (born Melanija Knavs) is a former model and entrepreneur from Slovenia. She began a career in modeling at 16 and moved to New York when she was 26. She married Trump in 2005, and they share a son, Barron (born in 2006).

