"I don’t think he knew”: John Stamos discusses Bob Saget receiving overwhelming love following his death 

John Stamos recently spoke in a Us Weekly interview about how close he was to late actor Bob Saget, stating that the latter never knew about the impact he had on his fans.

According to Stamos, Saget never understood how much he was loved by the public when he was alive. He stated:

“But the bummer was, he didn’t know. I don’t think he knew how loved he was. And I wish that you could sort of bring him back and sit him down and … you know, read everything, I’m sure he’s seeing everything. ‘Cause I can hear him complain sometimes if I’m very quiet from heaven. He’s like, ‘What, why did you say that, John?’”

CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 @CBSSunday John Stamos, star of the Disney+ series "Big Shot," whose looks and charm earned him a devoted following as Uncle Jesse in the sitcom "Full House," talks about fame, rehab, and the impact of the death of his friend Bob Saget. cbsn.ws/3dYTh9z John Stamos, star of the Disney+ series "Big Shot," whose looks and charm earned him a devoted following as Uncle Jesse in the sitcom "Full House," talks about fame, rehab, and the impact of the death of his friend Bob Saget. cbsn.ws/3dYTh9z https://t.co/gGZmTK9EwQ

Stamos has always been open about his friendship with Saget, as he considered Saget his brother. He stated that Saget’s legacy is an inspiration for his character as the high school basketball coach, Marvyn, in Big Shot.

Speaking about the same, he said:

“I wanted to sort of tap into what U felt about Bob and then Marvyn feels about his legacy. And then, you know, the girls then throw him sort of a memorial at a graduation, but they bring people back and … he realizes how, what he meant to everybody. And mainly he says to his daughter, ‘You are my legacy.’ So that was nice that we got to do that.”

John Stamos pays tribute to Bob Saget

While making an appearance on D23 for the upcoming season of Big Shot, John Stamos paid tribute to Bob Saget by talking about the moments they spent with each other.

John Stamos recalled the moments he spent with Bob Saget (Image via Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

Stamos recalled that he and Saget went to Disneyland together. Although he could not remember the rides they went on and the food they ate, he remembers how they felt.

He continued by saying that they felt the "unspoken love that happens between grown men dressed in pajamas", further stating that every day they spent together was Stamos’ favorite day.

Stamos then requested the audience:

“Let’s be present. As you know we can never reclaim that time with people. There is such goodness possible. There are compassionate souls ready to help. It’s our Disney duty. I ask you this, please let the job and happiness that is created in this magical place in here, to stay with us out there.”

Jayson Dixon @sonofjay_91 John Stamos reflecting on the passing of Bob Saget and what Bob meant to him before performing the song Forever that he sang on Full House John Stamos reflecting on the passing of Bob Saget and what Bob meant to him before performing the song Forever that he sang on Full House https://t.co/FR4IUPv0CG

Bob Saget's cause of death

Bob Saget was discovered unresponsive in a room of the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes on January 9, 2022. He was later announced dead on the spot, with the cause of death not being disclosed at the time.

According to an autopsy report released the following month, Saget suffered from blunt head trauma resulting from being hit in the back of his head. This might have happened from a fall, and he was also Covid-19 positive at the time of his death.

Bob Saget gained recognition for his performances as Danny Tanner in the sitcom Full House and its sequel, Fuller House. He even hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos.

