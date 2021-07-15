"I feel bad for her": Logan Paul defends Addison Rae over UFC reporter drama 

Jake Paul defended Addison Rae on his Impaulsive podcast after the TikToker was being dragged online, as online hate seems to incessantly follow the internet sensation.

Tik Toker, Addison Rae was under fire recently for revealing that she would be a UFC reporter. The 20-year-old posted the news on Twitter and mentioned that she had studied broadcast journalism for three months and felt confident that she would be able to take on the role.

I studied broadcast journalism in college for 3 whole months to prepare for this moment pic.twitter.com/5Z95OTSVTA — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) July 10, 2021

Addison was fired at on Twitter. Netizens pointed out that there are several candidates who have studied broadcast journalism for years and are more deserving of the position instead of the social media influencer.

nvm y’all got me fired https://t.co/kHFFvHuSaM — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) July 10, 2021

Addison also revealed that she was training to be a boxer with Forrest Griffin, a former UFC light heavyweight champion. This displeased netizens as well. UFC fans mentioned that they would not pay for game pay per views after the TikToker entered the ring.

After the severe backlash online, Addison Rae then took to Twitter, saying that she was "fired" and was not going to take up the position.

Jake Paul defends Addison Rae

In the latest Impaulsive podcast episode, Logan Paul spoke about cancel culture with co-hosts Mike Majlak and George Janko. The three also briefly discussed Addison Rae.

Logan had this to say,

“I feel bad for her bro. I’ve noticed with the young TikTok stars, especially the women, for some reason are on the chopping block a bit more than the average creator, which I don’t like. The D’Amelio’s go through this too, it’s horses**t. I feel bad because I don’t think they’re in the spot for example Jake is where they can just raise a middle finger and be like f**k off.”

Logan Paul spoke about sexism in the entertainment industry. Women on TikTok are targeted for every move they make. Netizens vigilantly wait to cancel internet influencers and Addison Rae has been one of them.

“I feel bad for them because they are trying to fit this persona that they may or may not be but regardless of it, they have to bend a little bit to do what they do, which I don’t like,” -Logan

The YouTuber then said that he feels bad for creators who cannot be themselves on the internet. Unfortunately, one cannot help but notice that influencers create a brand for themselves and they are more in control of the narrative than one might think. It's time for influencers to understand that the precept, "Any press is good press", is no longer a valid rule of thumb.

