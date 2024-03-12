On Monday, March 11, 2024, a private picture of RIIZE's Anton allegedly holding a girl's hand in New Jersey landed on the internet. The image caused quite a stir among netizens and speculations about the idol dating the girl in the image spread across the internet.

Following the same, several netizens directed hate and criticism toward the idol, stating that he's been busy dating and hanging out with his alleged girlfriend rather than being active on Weverse and communicating with fans.

While fans were patiently waiting for SM Entertainment to address the legitimacy of the issue, the girl in the image took matters into her own hands and explained the situation. She stated that she and Anton have been good friends since they were young and it wasn't just the two of them hanging out. The idol met up with five of his childhood friends and the picture was from their meet-up.

Expand Tweet

The girl posted about the idol's return home after a long time, on her private Instagram story. Therefore, she was surprised by the image's leak and the controversy it eventually sparked. Fans then began to express their sorry toward the idol and his friends, who were forced to explain their friendship with the idol due to the hate and criticism that surrounded them.

Fans criticize netizens as the girl spotted with RIIZE's Anton in New Jersey releases statement explaining her friendship with the idol

Soon after the leaked image landed on the internet, netizens fired up criticism toward the idol. People soon found that the girl in the image was a non-celebrity living in New Jersey, Anton's hometown, which sparked dating rumors between the two.

Given that dating news usually cause much tension amongst netizens, fans were hoping for an official statement regarding the same from SM Entertainment.

Expand Tweet

However, the controversy was rather settled by the girl in the image. She uploaded a story on her Instagram, explaining the image and her relationship with the idol. Here's what her story stated:

"Hello. I am writing this post in regard to the recent post circulating social media, a photo of Anton and I holding hands while he was visiting New Jersey this past month on his break. I am hoping to clear up any confusion on the matter as there are many claiming that Anton and I are dating because of that photo, but I am not and have not ever dated him."

She continued:

"I deny all claims of that statement. Anton and I have been friends since we were young, and as seen in the rest of these photos, we were in a group setting with other close friends of ours, and continued to hang out in group settings throughout the day. Seeing Anton is not as easy as it once was, and he had come home for the first time in years."

The girl concluded:

"To remember that day, I posted that photo, obviously on my private Instagram, on which I post many photos of my friends and I, but was unaware that it would caue this large of an issue. Please do not make conclusions on the basis of a singular photo!"

Following her confession, fans began to criticize netizens for blowing up dating rumors and creating controversies around baseless images. Additionally, given that the girl stated that she uploaded the picture of her and the idol on her private Instagram, fans were also concerned about the invasion of privacy.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While fans have always expressed their worry about K-pop idols' lack of privacy, RIIZE fans were saddened by the fact that the idol's friends are also being affected due to certain netizens' behavior. Therefore, fans have been calling out the haters and netizens who leaked the image on the internet.