"I feel like I need to wait for a lawyer": Bodycam video shows Dearborn Fire Chief Joseph Murray's arrest over DUI

Dearborn Fire Chief Joseph Murray was reportedly arrested, on Tuesday, August 29, after being caught for alleged drunk driving. Joseph Murray was taken into custody early Tuesday morning in Dearborn Heights after police allegedly saw him driving 15 mph over the speed limit and swerving in traffic.

Murray, who told the police that he had four or five beers in the bar and refused a breathalyzer test at the scene, was placed under arrest and taken to an area hospital for a blood test on suspicion of driving under the influence.

While the results of the test have yet to be disclosed, Fox News reported that Murray was detained in lockup for 10 hours before he was released on Tuesday.

Video shows the moment Dearborn Fire Chief Joseph Murray was arrested for Driving under the Influence

Bodycam footage from early Tuesday morning showed the moment Dearborn Fire Chief Joseph Murray was arrested on suspicion of DUI. In the video, Murray was seen being pulled over for driving 60 miles per hour in a 40-mile-per-hour zone.

In the video, the police can be heard asking Murray the number of beers he had consumed before getting behind the wheel, to which the fire chief responded by saying four to five beers. Shortly after, when the police approached Murray with a breathalyzer, the fire chief refused to be tested at the scene and said:

"I feel like I need to wait for a lawyer."

The officer then secured an arrest warrant and placed Murray under custody. The fire chief was reportedly taken to a local hospital for a blood test and released ten hours after he was arrested at the traffic stop.

Following the incident, in a statement to Fox News, Dearborn Mayor Abdullah said that his office was looking into the reports of Murray’s arrest.

"We are taking this matter seriously. As facts become known, we will take the appropriate course of action."

Joseph Murray was appointed Dearborn Fire Chief in 2012

Joseph Murray, who has been in the department since 2004 and became chief in 2012, had reported criticized drunk drivers in the past. In a previous speech cited by Click Detroit, Murray said:

“Sometimes it’s a completely innocent person that’s been injured or killed or had a vehicle collision because of a drunk driver. With almost 10,000 deaths a year, this translates to about 30 people each day in the U.S. losing their lives to completely avoidable collisions.”

Murray, who is originally from Chicago, Illinois and moved to Michigan shortly after he graduated from Notre Dame High School for Boys in Niles, was appointed as Dearborn Fire chief by Mayor Abdullah Hammoud in 2012. He has served in the position for 11 years.