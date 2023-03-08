“I find it a bit unfair”: I-fans defend KINGDOM’s latest comeback over K-netizens’ criticism

GF Entertainment’s boy group, KINGDOM, landed in controversy with its new album even before its release. A Korean netizen reposted a post about the group making a comeback with a Japanese concept on the popular community forum, Instiz, on March 6.

The comeback album in question is the group’s mini-album titled History Of Kingdom: Part VI. Mujin. They believed the Japanese-inspired concept to be controversial. The criticism seems to stem from the fact that Korea and Japan share a sensitive history.

However, international fans were quick to defend the seven-member idol group as they explained their concept - each member representing a mythological king and their eras inspired by various cultures.

One fan even pointed out that it seemed like the group fell into trouble because of their exposure on the competition Peak Time. They added that the poster did not research the group well enough, as they had previously done a Korean concept too.

Lucas 🦆 @Lucas_Smtt I find it quite sad that Kingdom is getting backlash for their Japanese concept

Imo they got that after peaktime and I find it a bit unfair because those people (most of them I suppose) didn't even check what they did before and judge them just by the new comeback coming up

Lucas 🦆 @Lucas_Smtt They should at least do some research and see that they did a Korean concept before and that it changes every comeback for each member

So please if you didn't know about them, don't judge and talk yet

Take time to discover the group and its concept and then I'll listen

KINGDOM’s upcoming comeback album sparks heavy discussions online

KINGDOM is a seven-member group comprising Dann, Arthur, Mujin, Louis, Ivan, Jahan, and Hwon. After their last release in October last year, the group is all geared up for a comeback with History Of Kingdom: Part VI. Mujin this month.

While on the one hand, many fans loved the teasers released so far, a controversy brewed on Korean online forums after the release of their upcoming album’s concept.

KINGDOM @KINGDOM_GFent ]

KINGDOM 6TH MINI ALBUM 'History Of Kingdom : PartⅥ. Mujin' CONCEPT PHOTO (Light ver.)



#KINGDOM #킹덤 KINGDOM 6TH MINI ALBUM 'History Of Kingdom : PartⅥ. Mujin' CONCEPT PHOTO (Light ver.) [👑]KINGDOM 6TH MINI ALBUM 'History Of Kingdom : PartⅥ. Mujin' CONCEPT PHOTO (Light ver.)#KINGDOM #킹덤 https://t.co/NLBTFIvgwZ

Under an Instiz post on March 6, Korean netizens criticized the group’s concept and even questioned the members’ authenticity of being a K-pop group. One netizen even asked if it was a Japanese debut.

The controversy arose from the group’s photo teaser, which showed all seven members seemingly wearing a traditional Japanese outfit. Mujin, the one on whose royal character the upcoming album is set, sits in the center with a katana, a Japanese sword.

While some netizens mentioned that it felt like the group was “forcing” the concept, another shared that Hanboks (traditional Korean outfits) were pretty, too, implying that they could have worn them.

Korean netizens comment on the Japanese-inspired concept (Image via pannchoa)

The Instiz post popped onto international Twitter via Pannchoa, an account that translates to Korean community forums and reactions. The loyal fandom defended the members, mentioning the group’s concept. The group debuted with the concept of royalty - each member representing a fantasy king and his own history, inspired by global cultures, through an album dedicated to their names.

Similarly, fans mentioned that the Excalibur singers had previously done French, Chinese, Russian, Korean, and many other concepts, keeping in tandem with creating their grand universe about the seven mythological kings and their ancient kingdoms.

Take a look at how international fans defended the group:

nikki :)) @awwwkwardasian @pannchoa It’s not like they did a Chinese and Korean concept before this and no one had a problem but okay @pannchoa It’s not like they did a Chinese and Korean concept before this and no one had a problem but okay

👽👑 Para || 💖 네 모든게 완벽해 || 🌸 HOK6 @Paradoxiart @pannchoa The concern of knetz is understandable if you are aware of world history. Knowing KINGDOM and their previous concepts I have no doubt that they will treat this culture also respectfully and it will be a good comeback ♡ @pannchoa The concern of knetz is understandable if you are aware of world history. Knowing KINGDOM and their previous concepts I have no doubt that they will treat this culture also respectfully and it will be a good comeback ♡

grace @luvforwensi @pannchoa i can understand how the public is uncomfortable by this but people read way too much into things. their whole concept is ancient societies etc @pannchoa i can understand how the public is uncomfortable by this but people read way too much into things. their whole concept is ancient societies etc

🌙🌹BedOfRosus @ArMoonBebe @pannchoa Kingdom is literally THE kpop group to do eastern concepts but ok?......... @pannchoa Kingdom is literally THE kpop group to do eastern concepts but ok?.........

Not Corgi @CorgiSnoots @Paradoxiart I 100% agree. There's a reason they're reacting like this to this specific comeback. Yes I wish they'd take into account the larger context of Kingdom's concept, and their past work with Korean culture and clothing, but their distaste makes complete sense given their history. @Paradoxiart I 100% agree. There's a reason they're reacting like this to this specific comeback. Yes I wish they'd take into account the larger context of Kingdom's concept, and their past work with Korean culture and clothing, but their distaste makes complete sense given their history.

History of Kingdom Part VI. Mujin will be released on March 23, 2023. The group debuted in February 2021 and, in two years, has created a loyal fandom by charming their way with rich historical lore via their albums. The Excalibur singers even ranked first on RollingStone’s list of 10 Best K-pop debuts of 2021.

