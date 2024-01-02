"I find it unacceptable": Actor Ian Ziering speaks out on biker gang attack on New Year's Eve

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Ian Ziering has opened up about a harrowing encounter with a biker gang on New Year's Eve in Los Angeles. The actor took to Instagram to share details of the incident and express his concerns about the increasing boldness of such groups, emphasizing the need for effective law enforcement responses.

In a viral video, Ziering can be seen caught in a physical altercation with several bikers on Hollywood Blvd. The incident unfolded as the actor found himself stuck in traffic and was aggressively approached by one of the riders. In an effort to assess any potential damage, Ziering exited his car, but the situation quickly escalated into a physical confrontation.

Ziering, 59, recounted the incident on social media, stating,

“I am relieved to report that my daughter and I are both completely unscathed, but the incident has left me deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace.”

The actor went on to highlight the broader issue of hooliganism on the streets and underscored the imperative for a stringent law enforcement response to address such behavior. Expressing his dissatisfaction with the authorities' response, Ziering stated,

“As a citizen and a parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient.”

Ziering emphasized the importance of personal and community safety. He called for addressing the underlying issues contributing to disruptive behavior and urged city officials and law enforcement to take decisive action against such lawlessness.

Ian Ziering expressed gratitude for the support of his family

Ian Ziering concluded his message by expressing gratitude for the support of his family, friends, and fans during this challenging time. He noted,

“It’s in challenging moments like these that the strength and unity of our community are most vital. Happy new year.”

The disturbing video footage captured the actor swinging at a biker who had positioned his motorbike directly in front of Ian Ziering's car. The reason for the confrontation remains unclear, and it is uncertain whether the motorcycles collided with the actor's car.

As per a report by NY Post, Ian Ziering's punch may have knocked one of the bikers to the ground, leading to a subsequent attack by the others.

Despite the distressing situation, bystanders did not intervene, opting instead to film the incident. Ian Ziering managed to break free from the attackers, with some pursuing him on motorbikes.

The actor eventually escaped the scene, driving away in his vehicle. Police were reportedly not called to the scene at the time.

This incident has sparked a larger conversation about the need to address street hooliganism and ensure the safety of citizens in public spaces. As Ziering advocates for change, the city officials and law enforcement have not yet responded to this incident.