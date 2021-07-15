“I got an apology from Ethan”: Trisha Paytas reveals she filmed a new Frenemies episode which will not air online

Frenemies fans had moved past the podcast drama and reconciled with Trisha Paytas (goes by the pronouns they/ them) quitting the show. They recently posted a video on their YouTube channel titled- ‘we filmed a new frenemies this week… but it won’t air.’ In the video, they revealed explosive details which could coerce Ethan Klein to air the final episode.

Internet celebrity Trisha Paytas is receiving hate in the comments section of the video after revealing that the hosts filmed an episode but will not be airing it. The internet speculates that Trisha Paytas has ulterior motives behind the latest episode being aired and fans do not want to see Ethan Klein receive hate online.

What went down in Trisha Paytas’ disliked video?

Trisha Paytas’ video on YouTube currently holds over 20k dislikes and only 11k likes. The video was posted after the latest Frenemies merchandise dropped online which sold out quickly despite the show being canceled.

They claimed they wanted the episode to air, in hopes of reconciling with their fellow host, Ethan Klein, which evidently happened as per Trisha. They also revealed that they received an apology from Ethan Klein.

“We talked so much out. I got an apology from Ethan which meant so much to me because I know I messed up, it was nice to hear he had some sort of heart and empathy.”

“There were a couple things which I really wanted rectified. Some of the things said about me were not true about my character, about how I deal with my relationships, it’s just not true. I think he does not want to admit to any wrongdoings of his own.”

Trisha Paytas said they were to film the final episode to promote their latest merch. During the unaired episode, they claimed that things got a little heated but they received some closure until Ethan decided not to air the episode.

They also admitted that they wanted to clear their name when it came to them saying that they wanted the crew fired. They said that during the unaired episode, they went deep into the situation and described it in detail.

Though Trisha Paytas did not say “I want the crew fired,” everything she said during the disastrous episode implied that they needed a new crew to work with.

Trisha Paytas showed a Mukbang which was filmed after recording the unaired episode where they were “Team Ethan all the way.” They also revealed that they were “Ride or die for Ethan” even after all the drama.

