"They're so awful": Trisha Paytas exposed for speaking badly about H3 crew and her fiancé Moses Hacmon in old clip which resurfaced online

On June 18th, Trisha Paytas was exposed yet again after an old clip from her former podcast, "The Dish with Trish," resurfaced online. The clip features Trisha Paytas talking poorly about the H3 crew and her now-fiance Moses Hacmon. This comes after Trisha alleged she had never spoken badly about the crew or Moses during the Frenemies drama.

Trisha Paytas and Ethan Klein recently got into a public feud over the former's role on their shared podcast, Frenemies, on June 8th. The former had accused the H3H3 host of never including her in company discussions or properly splitting the show's revenue with her. To add, she had falsely accused Ethan of "sexually harassing" her while having done the same months prior.

Trisha Paytas exposed once again

In an episode of "The Dish With Trish" podcast titled "No Holds Barred Trish" from July 2020, Trisha Paytas is heard speaking poorly about Moses Hacmon and the entire H3 crew.

She began by stating how she missed the previous guests of the H3 podcast, insinuating tthat theywere more popular and interesting than a doctor speaking about COVID-19.

"H3H3 used to be poppin', like back in the day they used to have Jack Black, Bill Burr, Bo Burnham, Chris Delia, Shane...they used to get all these f***ing guests and sh**, and the other day they had a doctor talking about COVID-19 and I was like ehhh."

Trisha then immediately stated that Ethan Klein needed to "get rid of" his then-interns, who have now become full-fledged employees.

"They need to start by getting rid of all the interns that work for them, like Dan and all of them. They're awful...they're just awful."

This comes after Trisha Paytas reassured her fans over and over via Twitter that she would "never speak badly" about the H3 podcast despite the text messages she had sent to Ethan Klein stating otherwise.

U lied to the staff to make me look bad. U aired an episode that u saw as me being rude. U never looked out for me from a business standpoint. U did a whole video bring up my past bad behavior just to knock me even lower. Only half pertaining to the hear and now — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) June 16, 2021

Trisha then started discussing Moses Hacmon, who is now her fiance. She began by ridiculing Moses' way of identifying himself.

"This guy thinks he's water. He literally thinks he won't die, where he thinks he's water. I'm not saying this to be mean, he is a very socially awkward person, he might have something like Aspberger's or something like that."

Trisha Paytas continued by calling Moses out and exposing his "bedroom behavior", which many found to be disrespectful of Trisha.

In the clip, Trisha Paytas also commented on the catfishing incident where Moses was caught talking to another woman, but was allegedly getting catfished.

Trisha Paytas can be heard speaking very poorly and humiliating her now-fiance.

"If a guy talks to you like this, run for the f***ing hills, he hasn't been laid in 20 years. Why do I always get the guys that are so f***ing desperate and insecure, which is probably why they're sleeping with me."

Fans "feel bad" for Trisha Paytas' fiance Moses Hacmon

Trisha tweeted out how she thought she would "never get married", claiming she and Moses were going to go "all out" for their three weddings.

After the clip from her podcast resurfaced, fans took to Trisha's comment section to express their sentiments towards Moses.

Feel so bad for Moses. — Sophie (she/her) (@MushroomFucker) June 18, 2021

Ya I still doubt it and pray that Moses will be strong and see what a mistake he will be Making I truly truly send that into universe cause no one deserves to be abused like u abuse him !! — SunnySideUp (@takeitormoveon7) June 18, 2021

100% just for the green card lmao — Kizzy🧚‍♂️🦇 (@No9Kizzy) June 18, 2021

Idk why Moses is wasting so much $ when he knows in his heart it ain't gonna last. — NurseL (@NurseL03) June 19, 2021

you hit moses??? 😐 — kitten (@kittnlyxx) June 18, 2021

A fan even brought up a now-deleted tweet Trisha had posted during the second breakup of Frenemies, in which she insulted not only Ethan and Hila, but Moses as well.

Yep you're right this is your only chance and you are trying to ruin it lmfao. Moses wtf — Sim (@simmyliona) June 18, 2021

Poor Moses — lukeG24 (@LukeCFC24) June 18, 2021

Trisha Paytas caught talking bad about Dan from H3H3 Podcast, Moses and rest of crewhttps://t.co/cQMmdfPT1j — Haily ♉ (@HallieM_F) June 19, 2021

Are you going to invite Moses’ brother-in-law who you called a manipulative asshole a week ago and said would never be forgiven? — J 🌧 (@cIoudyyyskies) June 18, 2021

Trisha Paytas is yet to address the resurfaced clip that proves she is a hypocrite. Meanwhile, fans are expecting Ethan Klein to discuss the old clip in the next episode of H3 After Dark.

Edited by Ashish Yadav