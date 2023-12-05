'I guess she's a GODZILLA FAN!' Rita Ora's prosthetic spikes down her spine at 2023 Fashion Awards leave fans stunned

Rita Ora marked her gorgeous red carpet appearance for the British Fashion Awards events on December 4, 2023, and "all eyes" were on her.

The singer hit the carpet with a sleek, open back dress revealing her latest prosthetic endeavor — a chrome spine covering her back. She opted for a messy updo, chrome nails, silver cuff earrings, and silver metallic bangles to finish her look.

Expand Tweet

She is known for risqué outfit choices and daring outfits, and on British Fashion Fashion 2023, she stunned her fans. Her fans and netizens could not stop praising her.

British Fashion Award, a fundraiser for the BFC Foundation, showcased multiple stars to emphasize British fashion's excellence and support for emerging talents. Rita Ora made an iconic fashion statement in her simple Primark dress with a chrome spine.

Expand Tweet

"I guess she's a GODZILLA FAN!" fans react to Rita Ora's British Fashion Award apperance:

The singer had a very eye-catching look as she had dinosaur-looking silver spikes down her back, which her fans compared with Godzilla. It is a fictional monster, or kaiju debuted in the eponymous 1954 film, directed and co-written by Ishirō Honda.

Expand Tweet

However, many fans liked the look and said "Love prosthetics on the red carpet."

Expand Tweet

On her Instagram handle, she gave a peek at the timeline of getting ready for this outfit. Rita Ora said:

"Now, last year, I don't know if you remember, we made some noise because we did a prosthetic, really cool thing on my face. But this time, we're going bigger — a silver chrome spine. It's gonna take about two, three hours to put on."

Continuing to discuss the look, she added:

"Basically, we went really simple on the dress because the spine is such a big part of the look."

Ora's Primark dress has become the first to be worn on the British Fashion Awards red carpet. Rita Ora has teamed up with Primark and will launch 500 dress replicas. The collection from the dress will proceed as a donation for Breast Cancer.

Speaking to the paparazzi, she said:

"This design means so much to me, not just because it has my name on it, but because all the proceeds from the dress will support Breast Cancer Now, a cause that supports people like my mum who have fought so bravely and survived through their own battles with breast cancer."

Last year, at the British Fashion Awards, she graced the red carpet with her bold prosthetic look.

Expand Tweet

She added a scale-like prosthetic around her and removed the eyebrows, making her look like a mermaid. She opted for a sheer red dress with matching innerwear to complete the look, giving her a bold glam look.

Rita Ora attended the event alongside her husband, Taika Waititi.

Expand Tweet

The couple celebrated their first anniversary in August 2023. She showered her love with the post and wrote:

"Happy birthday to the funnest, smartest man I have ever come across in my life," she captioned the post. "You keep me together in moments I don't think I can. Thank you for showing me what love really is. Here's to many more moments of me stealing your jokes and telling them 10x louder so people think I'm the funny one. I LOVE YOU 🥹🥰"

It is reported that Rita Ora has written a romantic title track, "You and I," speculating it as a tribute to her husband.