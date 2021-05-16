"I guess its karma": TikToker who stole Bryce Hall's hat claims he has severe lice after wearing it

TikToker user @aj_stefano claims that he had a severe case of lice after wearing Bryce Hall's stolen hat. Bryce allegedly claimed on Twitter that he was going to sue SDSU and their SAE fraternity for the attack.

On May 10th, Bryce Hall had announced to his followers that he was moving from San Diego from Los Angeles. The following night, Bryce Hall was invited to a party by the SAE fraternity from SDSU.

According to video evidence, members of the fraternity began to attack Bryce and his friends, as multiple people crowded him. Violence then ensued after Bryce and his friends left the party, causing their Uber to be allegedly attacked and vandalized.

Bryce Hall's stolen hat

Others who witnessed the attack were also affiliated with the SAE fraternity. Aj Stefano, whose TikTok username is @aj_stefano, allegedly grabbed the hat off Bryce while he and his friends cornered their Uber.

However, a TikTok of Aj had surfaced, with him claiming that Bryce Hall gave him lice. He said:

"Ever since I've been wearing garden gnome's hat, my head's been super itchy, and I just got back from the doctor and I guess I have a severe case of lice... so, thanks alot Lice Hall."

TOTALLY UNEXPECTED: Bryce Hall allegedly has lice, according to the TikToker who stole Bryce’s hat. The TikToker alleges that after wearing Bryce’s hat he got a severe case of lice. Bryce also allegedly got a SDSU student suspended for stealing his hat. pic.twitter.com/7zhyvAvudg — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 15, 2021

Many people who saw Aj's TikTok were quick to comment on how funny the situation felt to them. They commented the following:

Bryce Hall suing SDSU

After the incident, Bryce tweeted out a series of tweets. He said:

i guess im pressing charges on a sdsu frat hahahahah run me that moneyyyyyy — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) May 12, 2021

sdsu SAE frat boys are the biggest pussies LMFAO... — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) May 12, 2021

send me vids / pics here saying fuck SAE at sdsu to be in the new yt vid. be creative with it

- other cool frats are welcome to shit on these pussies — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) May 13, 2021

we made the san diego news bc of my hat getting snatched and now the frat is in trouble 🤣🤣 that’s so funny https://t.co/J4eQleJw0l — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) May 14, 2021

Due to the fraternity incident, Bryce Hall has also gone as far as to send a letter to SDSU, suspending one of the students. He has made a video as well, detailing the events of the party. Bryce had fans send in a photo of themselves saying "fuck SAE at SDSU."

Aj Stefano has not yet announced what he will be doing with Bryce's hat. Neither has Bryce made any further statements about the incident.

