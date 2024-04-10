"I have, now, a no A-holes policy with work": Rebel Wilson says she will never work with Sacha Baron Cohen even for $50 million

American actress Rebel Wilson spoke about her co-actor, Sacha Baron Cohen, in The Brothers Grimsby and said she never wants to work with him again. Wilson was on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on April 8, when she said that no amount of money can make her be on the same set as Sacha Baron Cohen.

"I have, now, a no A-holes policy with work," she said.

In her new memoir and book, Rebel Rising, she has accused Cohen of harassing and humiliating her on the sets of the 2016 action comedy The Brothers Grimsby.

Rebel Wilson opens up about her unwillingness to work with The Dictator actor Sacha Baron Cohen

Rebel Wilson, 44, played the game of 'Plead the Fifth' on What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on April 8 when host Andy Cohen asked her about her willingness to work with Sacha Baron Cohen. Andy told Wilson that the questions in the game would be based on Rebel Rising.

"How much money would it take for you to work with Sacha Baron Cohen again?" Andy asked.

Wilson replied that no amount of money could ever make her work with The Dictator actor again. Andy Cohen asked her if she would stand by her stance even if she were paid $50 million to work with Sacha. The actress stood firm in her decision.

In her latest book, she opened up about her experience working with Sacha Baron Cohen on the sets of The Brothers Grimsby, where they were co-stars. Rebel Wilson alleged that Cohen forced her to do some absurd things like "sticking finger up his a**, which she eventually refused to do.

"I was now scared. I wanted to get out of there, so I finally compromised: I slapped him on the ass and improvised a few lines as the character," she wrote.

She later went to her agent and also reportedly contacted a lawyer.

"I was encouraged to ‘be professional and finish the film,'" she mentioned.

The actress said she was feeling shame when she was exposed to the alleged toxic environment on the sets of The Brothers Grimsby. Rebel further claimed that Cohen tried to force her into doing nude scenes. In her memoir, she gave glimpses about her experience then and wrote,

"I filmed the scene, after demanding rewrites. But I still had to simulate having s*x with this guy. I still had to kiss him repeatedly. It really sank in that all this wasn’t something that could be laughed off."

After the shooting, she reportedly told the film producers that she would not participate in any promotional events for the movie. Despite her allegations, Sacha denied all such accusations against him.

Sacha Baron Cohen denies all allegations of harassment as Rebel Rising gets delayed in the UK and Australia

Amidst this controversy and some serious allegations, representatives for Sacha Baron Cohen released a statement that denied all accusations.

"While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby," the statement read.

Apart from the allegations of harassment on the movie set, Rebel Wilson has also accused Sacha of trying to hinder her book release. In March, she took to Instagram and said,

"I will not be bullied or silenced by high-priced lawyers or PR crisis managers. The a**hole that I am talking about in one chapter of my book is Sacha Baron Cohen."

Rebel Wilson recently told The Sun that many women have contacted her with their stories since she went public with her accusations against The Dictator actor.

"What’s been comforting is, like, several women have now been in contact, and it’s up to them whether they want to go public with their stories. I always think the truth will come out, which is why it’s great to have the book out now, so people don’t just read the headlines but can read the actual chapter."

Rebel Wilson's memoir has mentioned several celebrities based on their interactions with her. The list includes Russell Crowe, Adele, and Nicole Kidman. The book was released in the USA on April 2, 2024. However, its publication has been delayed in the UK and Australia amid Sacha Baron Cohen harassment allegations.