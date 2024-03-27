"I could give up my career for this person, travel on the tennis circuit" - Rebel Wilson reveals 'rollercoaster' situationship with unnamed WTA player

Hollywood star Rebel Wilson has shocked the tennis world by revealing that she had a brief "situationship" with an unnamed WTA player, one that made her appreciate real love even more than her previous relationships.

Rebel Wilson garnered international fame for her appearance in the 'Pitch Perfect' movie series. She has since been seen in many critically-acclaimed movies like 'Jojo Rabbit.' Wilson is also a reputed comedian and has appeared in several comedy series and films.

In April, the Australian is set to release her memoir, titled 'Rebel Rising: A Memoir.' Speaking to People magazine ahead of the launch of the book, Rebel Wilson shed light on few interesting aspects of her life she has spoken about in it, including her "rollercoaster" relationship with a female tennis player.

While she declined to reveal the name of the player, Rebel Wilson said that she was so invested in the relationship - a situationship, by her admission - that she was almost ready to give up her career and travel around the world for her.

"It was like a rollercoaster. Sometimes, when I was dating men, people would even comment. They're like, ‘God, Rebel, you can take them or leave them. You weren't that ever invested,’" Rebel Wilson said.

“And then, here was somebody where [I] felt so invested in and even thought at one point, ‘Oh, I could give up my career for this person, travel around the world on the tennis circuit’,” she added.

Wilson went on to describe the experience as "cracking open her heart," making her truly understand how it felt to love another person -- something she had never understood in the past.

“I describe it as cracking open my heart. Like you could open a fresh can of tennis balls…that's what it did to me.

"And, I guess, when I saw people write love songs or poetry about love, I was like, ‘Oh, that's nice’. But I don't think I'd ever understood that until I felt that for a person,” Rebel Wilson said.

"I never allowed myself to feel real feelings, and then the first time was with the tennis player" - Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson, who has been only in heterosexual relationships in the public eye until her recent revelation, admitted that she was never open to intimacy before this encounter, never allowing herself to feel "real feelings."

It was thanks to the unnamed female tennis player, she emphasized, that she was able to experience the emotion for the first time in her life.

“It could have been that just the guys I was dating just weren't the one. Or that, also, I wasn't open to intimacy that much back then, so I never allowed myself to feel real feelings. And then the first time was with the tennis player," Wilson said.