“I hope everyone turned off the show after that” — Netizens react to Selena Gomez and Karla Sofía Gascón greeting each other at the Oscars

Spanish actress Karla Sofía Gascón skipped the red carpet for the Oscars 2025, but the actress is going viral for her brief interaction with Selena Gomez at the Dolby Theatre before the show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Emilia Pérez actress skipped the red carpet after her seemingly problematic tweets resurfaced in January 2025.

Ad

Pictures of Selena Gomez and Karla Sofía Gascón's interaction went viral on social media. Netizens were seemingly surprised to see Gomez greet Gascón after her X controversy. An X user, @beeplus_, uploaded a picture of the two stars at the Oscars.

Expand Tweet

Ad

One netizen (@LizXMiller_1) jokingly hoped that the viewers turned off the show after seeing the two actors interact.

"I hope everyone turned off the show after that," they wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Most netizens criticized Selena Gomez for interacting with Karla Sofía Gascón. One netizen (@MsKittyPretty) noted that Gascón was nominated for her first Oscar but seemingly couldn't enjoy the experience because of the recent controversy. Another (@realtaylorbrody) said Selena Gomez should focus on music instead and distance herself from Gascon.

"Has to suck to be nominated but you can't really enjoy it bc you f*cked it up for yourself lol." A netizen wrote on X.

Ad

"Literally why is anyone surprised? have yall looked up her boyfriend? owners of her beauty company? nothing can be worse." Another netizen wrote.

"Selena please focus on the music. distance yourself from this woman." Another netizen wrote.

However, there were some netizens who supported Selena Gomez, and one pointed out that the singer was "clearly avoiding" Gascón, and only greeted her.

Ad

"SELENA IS SO EFFING BEAUTIFUL." A netizen wrote on X.

"Support? Its just a greeting. Selena is clearly avoiding her. Also, question, are you defending Karla Sofía Gascon? She's a nasty person." A X user wrote.

"She was just greeting her, idk what yall have going on in your heads but need to get checked. Why lie and take things out of proportion, yall are sick." Another netizen wrote.

Ad

Karla Sofía Gascón was made fun of by the host Conan O'Brien

50th Cesar Film Awards - Red Carpet - Image via Getty

The Oscars 2025 were hosted by Conan O'Brien for the first time, and according to USA today, he mentioned in Gascón in his opening speech. O'Brien referenced the 2024 hit movie Anora and said the movie used more swear words than Gascon's publicist. Then, he referred to her old controversial tweets, jokingly telling her that if she decides to tweet again, she can address him as Jimmy Kimmel.

Ad

"I love Anora — Anora uses the F word 479 times. That’s three more than the record set by Karla Sofia Gascon’s publicist. Karla Sofia Gascon is here tonight. Karla, if you are going to tweet about the Oscars, remember: My name is Jimmy Kimmel," the host said.

As Conan O'Brien finished his joke, the camera panned to Karla Sofía Gascón, who smiled and seemingly asked people beside her what the host said. An X user @Austin_Medzz uploaded the clip on the platform.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Karla Sofía Gascón is nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 97th Academy Awards for her role in the film Emilia Pérez. The other nominees for the award included Mikey Madison, Cynthia Erivo, Demi Moore, and Fernanda Torres.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback