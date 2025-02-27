"You can never please everyone nor should you have to" - Taylor Lautner defends Selena Gomez against negative comments

Selena Gomez's ex, Taylor Lautner, has recently defended the former against negative comments surrounding her 2025 SAG Awards look. On Wednesday, February 26, 2025, the actor took to his Instagram stories to slam those who had been body-shaming Gomez.

He reshared a post by user @alexlight_ldn showing a side-by-side comparison of the actress during the 2024 and 2025 SAG Awards which also featured fan comments. Calling it a "cruel world", Taylor Lautner wrote:

"It's a cruel world full of hate out there. You can never please everyone nor should you have to. In my experience it doesn't make the words sting less, it just refocuses you onto what matters."

Taylor Lautner's IG story (Image via Instagram/ @taylorlaunter)

@alexlight_ldn's post highlighted the backlash that the Only Murders in the Building actress received irrespective of her appearance.

As seen on the post, a comment under Selena Gomez's 2024 look read,

"Really not to be mean, but it's time for Ozempic."

Another commented slammed her 2025 look, writing,

"She looked better thicc."

In the caption of the original post, Alex explained that it was about the "impossible standards placed on all women," adding:

"No matter what we do, someone will have an opinion. So let’s remind ourselves: our bodies are ours, not up for public discussion."

"Daily reminder to all of us to not forget how beautiful you are"- Taylor Lautner about negative comments on Selena Gomez

Echoing @alexlight_ldn's sentiments, Taylor Lautner reminded people not to forget they were beautiful and urged everyone to be nicer, writing:

"It sure isn't the shape, color, or appearance of your body. Daily reminder to all of us to not forget how beautiful you are inside and out... and to be a little nicer."

The Twilight star's Instagram story featured Gomez's song Who Says (2011). The track centered around positivity and aimed to clap back at cyberbullying.

On Sunday, Selena Gomez walked the red carpet at the 2025 SAG Awards in an elegant off-shoulder navy blue gown. She complemented the ensemble with minimal accessories and a curled bob. The evening was a memorable one for the actress as her Hulu comedy series Only Murders in the Building took home two awards.

Lautner was not the only one who came to Selena Gomez's defense. On the February 25 episode of The View, co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Whoopi Goldberg slammed an op-ed article published by Glamour magazine (February 23), titled "It’s Okay to Feel Hurt When Celebrities Lose Weight—but Let’s Unpack It."

Criticizing the article for discussing the actress' appearance, Goldberg noted it was "nobody’s business" to comment on the Wizards of Waverly Place star's look. Meanwhile, Hosting remarked:

"You don't know what's going on in that person's life."

Hostin was referencing Gomez's struggles with lupus, which she has been battling since the mid-2010s. According to the Mayo Clinic, lupus is a disease where the body's immune system attacks one's own tissues and organs.

According to Page Six, in a TikTok video shared in 2023, Gomez revealed that the medicines she takes tend to make her "hold a lot of water weight," a normal reaction to the particular drug. She added that when she was off the medication, she lost the weight.

Selena Gomez has not publicly addressed the negative comments.

