“I hope this is a joke”: Jessie James Decker Instagram controversy explained as singer addresses photoshop accusations

Singer Jessie James Decker has slammed people who have been commenting on her children's bodies, claiming them to be unnatural. Netizens flocked to the image, bringing up Photoshop theories that the country singer was quick to shut down.

Several people seemed to have an opinion on how children are supposed to look, and when they saw Decker's three children on vacation in Mexico, they could not fathom their appearance and let their mother know by questioning her. A page named southernoaktrading commented:

"I hope this is a joke."

An example of a mean comment left on the post (image via Instagram)

Jessie James Decker has slammed her detractors and defended her three children

Jessie James Decker dressed for the CMA awards (image via Instagram)

Jessie James Decker came through to defend her children, who were subjected to criticism and shame for their bodies. While the Decker family was on vacation in Mexico, Mama Decker posted a picture of her daughter Vivianne Rose, 8, and sons Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 4, posing together at the beach.

The three children were in bathing suits, showing off their well-defined abs. The image was captioned:

“Vacation Decker style.”

While many encouraged and congratulated Jessie for her children having "ripped" bodies, some were less than enthusiastic about their looks while suggesting that the Dancing With The Stars alum photoshopped the abs onto her kids. Jessie credited her daughter's abs to her love for gymnastics.

People commented on the children's bodies (image via Instagram)

These comments found Jessie James Decker needing to defend herself and her children and called out people who referred to the young Deckers as "strange," because they didn't look like other kids do at their age. She said:

“From one mother to another. Please don’t call my children’s appearance strange just because they don’t look the way you think they should? It’s unkind.”

She also commented on how rare it is to see young children who are so healthy and are building strong bodies naturally. The cookbook author claims to have her children on a special diet and workout plan that enables them to be healthy, strong, and good athletes. She said:

“It’s a sad world we live in today when having healthy fit kids who are super active, play sports [and] build muscle naturally is ‘weird.’”

The Decker family (image via Instagram)

Jessie James Decker's post-Thanksgiving vacation comes just a few weeks after reuniting with her kids and husband, NFL star Eric Decker, following her short stint on season 31 of Dancing With The Stars. She was eliminated in October following the Michael Buble-themed episode but expressed joy at having the opportunity to be home for trick-or-treating.

