Who was eliminated on DWTS Season 31 Episode 7? Top scores, special performances and more explored

Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) Season 31 aired a brand new episode on Monday, October 24, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Disney+. The contestant-choreographer pairs on the show danced to the songs of guest judge and singer Michael Buble. The contestants delivered some incredible performances and while some impressed viewers, others fell short of the same.

On this week's episode of the reality dance competition, Jessie James Decker and pro Alan Bersten were eliminated following the audience and judges votes. Now, only nine contestants remain to compete, making the upcoming weeks more crucial.

Hosted by Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro, Season 31 of DWTS has been extremely popular amongst viewers. With the audience vote becoming a significant part of the decision process in the competition, loyal fans are doing everything they can to save their favorite contestants and their respective partners.

Jessie James Decker and pro Alan Bersten get eliminated on DWTS Season 31

Jessie and Alan graced the dance floor to perform Salsa to Come Dance With Me. While some viewers found the dance routine impressive, it didn't quite hit the mark with the others. Although the judges loved watching them perform and sensed a bit of improvement from last week's episode, they still had their feedback and criticisms to provide.

Bruno said that their leg movements were getting better and that he loved their outfits, which overall had a Samba-esque bounce. Carrie Ann explained that although she loved Jessie's confidence this time around, she still felt that it was too bouncy for a salsa routine and that it needed refinement.

Len loved the lifts and tricks throughout the whole salsa routine, but asked them to focus on their arm movement. DWTS guest judge Michael Buble complimented Jessie, saying that she becomes "a beautiful person" when she comes out dancing. Derek said he loved her fighting spirit, but felt that her arms "flailed a bit."

Check out what the judges scored the DWTS pair below.

Carrie Ann- 8, Len- 8, Michael- 9, Derek- 8, Bruno- 8 = 41/50

By the end of the episode, Jessie James Decker and Trevor Donovan were declared to be in the bottom two. It was then upon the judges to save one of them. While Bruno and Caire Ann wished to save Trevor, Derek voted for Jessie's safety. However, after Len voted for Trevor, Jessie lost the majority and was thus eliminated from the competition.

What else happened this week on DWTS?

Tonight's episode of DWTS featured special performances by guest Michael Buble, who graced the stage with his hit song Sway, alongside a dance from the female pros, choreographed by Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy.

Top scores

In a tribute to the guest judge, Derek Hough performed a full-fledged routine with fiance Hayley Erbert. The duo danced to Buble's Higher and received wide applause from the judges, contestants and the live studio audience.

Check out the scores for each of the DWTS contestants for the night, starting from the top to the bottom.

Charli D'Amelio and pro Mark Ballas - Foxtrot to Fever - 50/50 Heidi D'Amelio and pro Artem Chigvintsev - Samba to It Had Better Be Tonight (Meglio Stasera) - 46/50 Gabby Windey and pro Val Chmerkovskiy - Rumba to Home - 46/50 Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko - Tango to Hollywood - 45/50 Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson - Quickstep to I Get a Kick Out of You - 44/50 Daniel Durant and pro Britt Stewart - Foxtrot to Feeling Good - 43/50 Jordin Sparks and pro Brandon Armstrong - Foxtrot to You Make Me Feel So Young - 43/50 Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater - Foxtrot to Come Fly With Me - 42/50 Jessie James Decker and pro Alan Bersten - Salsa to Come Dance With Me - 41/50 Vinny Guadagnino and pro Koko Iwasaki - Cha cha to Save the Last Dance for Me - 36/40

Season 31 of DWTS has seen some terrific performances up until now. The season is halfway through and with every elimination, the stakes in the competition are getting even higher. The contestants have to give it their all to stand strong till the end until one of them wins the coveted title.

Keep watching DWTS on Disney+.

Poll : 0 votes