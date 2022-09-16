How rich is Jessie James Decker? Singer’s rumored net worth explored ahead of DWTS Season 31 premiere

Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) is set to feature a fan-favorite bunch of celebrity contestants who are ready to participate in the dance reality show and showcase their dancing skills.

One of these celebrities is James, also known as Jessie James Decker who is an Italian-American country singer and reality TV star with a net worth of $10 million.

Premiering on September 19, season 31 of DWTS will feature celebrities teaming up with professional dancers to prepare entertaining performances. The celebrity who consistently performs well throughout the duration of the show will ultimately win the mirror ball trophy and a grand cash prize.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Dancing with the Stars is the hit series in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough."

It further reads:

"Hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks, who will be joined by co-host (and Season 19 winner) Alfonso Ribeiro as the series returns to the ballroom soon with an all-new lineup of celebrities on Disney+.

James from DWTS started singing when she was just 2 years old

Born in Italy, James started singing at the age of two and went on to show her talent at different talent shows. At the age of 15, she began creating contacts in the music industry, acquainting herself with the likes of Carla Wallace of Big Yellow Dog Music.

Wallace helped her with her songwriting and singing skills after which she started to record several songs. One of her songs, Gypsy Girl, drew the attention of record executive David Massey, who then notified L.A. Reid.

She then auditioned for Reid and successfully landed a record contract with Mercury Records. Moreover, in the process, she released Jessie James, a debut album that is best described as a country/pop fusion.

Although the album received an average response, her single Wanted managed to chart on the Top 40 charts. She also toured across the Middle East with established entertainers like Kid Rock and Carlos Mencia.

In 2014, the 34-year-old released Comin' Home, which reached the top spot on iTunes and debuted in the top five on the country albums chart. During this golden period, James also collaborated with a number of other artists, such as Austin John, with whom she released the track Howlin in 2016.

In 2017, James endorsed Cracker Barrel in a YouTube-based advertising campaign. Furthermore, in 2019, she announced that she was beginning a new chapter in her music career and that she was planning to release an EP soon.

Also, apart from her music career, the DWTS contestant appeared on Eric & Jessie: Game On alongside her husband Eric. Jess also has her own clothing line called Kittenish which opened in Nashville in 2019 and then in Florida.

Details on James' married life

DWTS contestant Jessie James married Eric Decker, who was an NFL wide receiver and played for the Denver Broncos at that time. In 2014, they welcomed their first child into the world and then in 2015, she had another child with Eric.

Again in 2018, they added a third child to their family. Nevertheless, after James married Eric, she is professionally known as Jessie James Decker.

Season 31 of DWTS will premiere on Disney+.

