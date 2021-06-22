"I had no idea": Ethan Klein pranks Steven Crowder into debating political commentator Sam Seder

Answering a challenge to debate, Ethan Klein pranked Steven Crowder into having a deep discussion with political commentator Sam Seder on the latest episode of the H3 podcast (June 21st).

Crowder is a political commentator and host best known for his YouTube channel, "Louder with Crowder," with his most popular segment called "Change My Mind." The 33-year-old is also a former Fox News contributor and has gained a mass following of over 5 million subscribers on YouTube.

Steven Crowder gets taken by surprise

On Monday afternoon, Crowder was trending on Twitter after having a massive public meltdown on the H3 podcast after being surprised by Sam Seder, another political commentator whom he had allegedly tried to avoid in the past.

When Seder appeared on-screen, Steven Crowder seemed visibly upset yet stunned at the same time, prompting him to the camera to his co-host instead of himself.

"Oh no, it's Sam Seder! What a f***ing nightmare! I had no idea this was going to happen."

He then attacked Ethan Klein, claiming that the latter would "do anything" to not debate with him, and even dragged him for his ongoing drama with Trisha Paytas.

"I told you, I guarantee you he would do anything he can to avoid a debate. He just takes advantage of women with mental health issues."

Sam Seder then chimed in to defend Ethan, claiming that Steven was doing the same thing.

"Yeah, but you, you would do anything to avoid talking to me."

Steven Crowder's meltdown continued as he yelled at Sam Seder, claiming that everyone, including Joe Rogan, was avoiding him as well.

"Sam, I don't start debates with people based on lies!"

Ethan Klein finally confronted Steven Crowder for not showing himself on camera, instead showing his co-host.

"Steven, you are such a coward. Stop showing your little leprechaun co-host who comes out dressed like your sidekick."

Steven Crowder trolled for having a meltdown

Fans took to Twitter to mock the media host for emotionally overreacting to Sam Seder surprising him on the H3 podcast.

Many even noted that Steven Crowder looked visibly upset when being "shown up" by Sam Seder and Ethan Klein in their politically heightened debate.

LMAO Steven Crowder more like Steven Coward — SternyAlt (@AltSterny) June 22, 2021

Steven Crowder lied about his wife's health to avoid debating a nobody (as you called him). He lied about his wife's health and in the same mail reschedule to a time when Sam Seder could not come in. Or he thought so. Then Sam pretaped the live show. And now the cope is real. — SENHOR ROAR (@SenhorRoar) June 22, 2021

every steven crowder fan rn pic.twitter.com/fEP2bnKrC3 — dum (@frogsauce_) June 22, 2021

Steven crowder’s such a pussy LMAOOOOOO debate ONE informed person



ONE — Rudeboy Giuliani (@removingthemic) June 22, 2021

they switched the camera so we wouldn’t see steven crowder crying lmao — robbiegwald (@realrobbiegwald) June 22, 2021

STEVEN CROWDER IS A COWARD — Dixie Cup #6 (@matxrial) June 22, 2021

Steven Crowder is trending and I thought y'all were talking about chowder so now I'm extremely disappointed — Name cannot be blank (@3dgymemes69) June 22, 2021

Steven Crowder pulls epic tough guy move and yells hysterically when faced with debating someone who knows what they're talking about. What a weenie — TheScreed (@max_keith) June 22, 2021

Steven Crowder is making Sam Seder look like Chomsky wtf — 🏳️‍🌈⚒️RJ has Shitlib Derangement Syndrome (@comradecurls) June 22, 2021

Despite the stressful and chaotic meltdown caused by Steven Crowder, fans still enjoyed the debate as they missed having an episode earlier in the week.

Although it has not officially replaced the Frenemies podcast, many found the debate to be fresh and entertaining. However, it is unknown if debates will completely replace the well-loved podcast.

