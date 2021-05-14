"I just got some receipts": Tana Mongeau claims Celina Powell lied about allegedly meeting with Jake Paul

YouTuber and TikToker Tana Mongeau has posted a video in response to TikToker Celina Powell claiming that she had "hooked up" with Jake Paul.

Tana Mongeau, the ex-wife of YouTuber-now-professional-boxer Jake Paul, has amassed over 5 million subscribers on YouTube as well as 6.1 million followers on TikTok.

She is most well-known for her 2018 event "Tanacon", which she supposedly held in response to not being invited for a major YouTube event, "Vidcon". Over 20,000 people showed up only to be waiting in the sun without food or water for over 8 hours.

Tana Mongeau exposing Celina Powell's lies?

On May 13th, 2021, Tana Mongeau claimed via TikTok that while Celina Powell did facetime Jake Paul, she went straight home instead of meeting with him.

Her caption read:

"wait Celina I got receipts........?"

Tana Mongeau (Image via TikTok)

Fan speculation for Tana Mongeau "tea spill" video

Though Tana's TikTok did not show any proof, viewers still commented on the video, calling Celina's claim "embarassing". However, many of her fans requested a video from Tana, as this was her routine whenever drama surfaced. Tana has been known to post YouTube videos regarding drama in her life, where fans found it highly entertaining as she was "spilling the tea".

Tana Mongeau's comments on her most recent TikTok (Image via TikTok)

Tana Mongeau has yet to post a video detailing her alleged "receipts" against Celina and has not updated her fans since. Meanwhile, Jake Paul has neither confirmed nor denied meeting up with Celina after the facetime.

