'I just knew to avoid him at all costs': Diddy's former backup dancer Tanika Ray speaks out against rapper amid federal raid

Sean 'Diddy' Combs's former backup dancer Tanika Ray has spoken about the recent events amid the federal raid and her own experiences with the rapper. Tanika Ray, 52, took to Instagram and posted a video empathizing with the women who go through traumatic experiences in their lives.

Opening up about her experiences with Diddy, Ray ponders upon the possibility of sharing her story in 1996. She captioned the post:

"If I told my story in 1996 then What?? "

She further talks about how she always maintained distance from the Bad Boy Records founder.

"I just knew to avoid him at all costs. Yes I danced for him and kept my space. I was on the Vote or die airplane and kept my space. I interviewed him for his projects and kept my space."

Tanika Ray further said that nothing that is happening surprises her. Ray here refers to the recent federal raid on Sean Combs's houses in Miami and Los Angeles.

The raids were conducted to substantiate the alleged involvement in a s*x trafficking scandal.

Tanika Ray empathizes with women

In the video posted, Tanika Ray also added the clip of MSNBC host Touré who recently accused Diddy of making a s*xual pass at a relative. In an interview with Joy Reid on Tuesday night, Touré recalled that he had asked Diddy to hire a family member as an intern.

He claimed that the internship abruptly ended after three or four months. Reid said:

"I spoke to my family member, like, 'What happened?' And they wouldn't say … and years later, they finally came out — and this is a male — and said that Puff had said, 'Come home. Stay the night with me or the internship is over.'"

In the video, Ray claims she has a horrific story that only five people know about. She said that she would never share her story as she is aware about the consequences of telling her story.

"I'm also intimately aware that you tell your truth, and you become victimized over and over and over and over."

Ray said that she'd write a book on the stories she has given her 25-30 years of experience in the Hollywood entertainment industry.

Tanika Ray at 49th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Tanika Ray in the caption wrote that women often have a significant burden to function daily in a society largely controlled by men. Ray lamented the fact that women have the ability to compartmentalize their pain and carry on despite challenges.

She added that women tend to learn from their experiences and navigate differently:

"Ladies keep space to heal and move on is key. Gathering to incriminate is goals. But in this wild world with a broke azz system… our healing is priority."

Ray concludes her video by addressing those who question why victims don't speak up. She said it's primarily because of her desire to live happily and to leave the trauma behind and move forward.

She also adds that women don't want to live in victimhood.

A look at Sean Combs' controversies

Sean Combs has recently been embroiled in several controversies. In November 2023, Sean Combs was accused by his ex-girlfriend Cassandra Ventura also known as Cassie.

Cassie and Combs were in an on-and-off relationship from 2007 to 2018. Cassie sued Combs for decades-long abuse, r*pe and s*x trafficking.

Sean Combs at 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Combs has been accused by several people of s*xual assault. In February, he was accused by producer Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones of s*xually harassing, drugging, and threatening him over a year.

Jones also accused Combs of s*xually harassing multiple women. However, it's not clear if the raids were conducted because of Jones' accusations.