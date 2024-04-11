"I just want a lift": Rihanna opens up about plastic surgery that she wants to get done

As per Interview Magazine published on April 9, Rihanna revealed she wants to get plastic surgery. While talking about considering getting surgery Rihanna revealed that she hasn't done enough research yet.

"I just want my ti***es pinned back to my shoulders, right where they used to be. I don't want implants. I just want a lift. I haven't done enough research to know, but I heard that you might have some scars."

Rihanna flaunting her pregnant body (image via Getty)

She also added,

"I don't want to ever have a tummy tuck because I don't want a new navel, and I don't want that scar, right? I'm also scared of the knife. So if I had to pick one thing, I'm going to pick my b***s."

The Lift Me Up singer, while talking about considering getting surgery also revealed that although she hasn't crossed off getting butt implants, she wants to work on them the natural way, "I can, like, squat and get an ass, hopefully". The singer welcomed her second child in August 2023 and opened up about bodily changes in a recent interview.

Rihanna opens up about navigating bodily changes

Rihanna shares two kids with A$AP Rocky, songs RZA, 1, and Riot. When Ottenberg, during the interview, told the singer that fat just grows somewhere else when you get a tummy tuck, the singer drew similarities from her pregnancy.

"Well, guess what? You get that when you're pregnant. Third-trimester cellulite is no joke. You just see ripples coming from places you never knew, and it's all in your thights, because your thighs are carrying the weight of your baby and uterus."

Last February, in a conversation with British Vogue in February 2023, Rihanna opened up about navigating postpartum.

"Dressing for pregnancy was such a piece of cake. But dressing for postpartum, what the f**k do you do? The week that I came home from the hospital - that was nothing but sweats and hoodies."

She also added,

"Everything is too small or too big. You kind of just gotta wait it out otherwise you end up buying so many clothes you're not going to use."

The singer's maternity shoot made all the waves on Instagram when she posted pictures from a nude photoshoot with palm trees and a blue ocean in the background.

Rihanna discusses pregnancy fashion choices

During a 2022 Vogue interview, Rihanna opened up about embracing maternity fashion, saying,

"When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, there's no way I'm going to go shopping in no maternity aisle. I'm sorry - it's too much fun to get dressed up. I;m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing."

Elsewhere in a recent interview with Interview Magazine, the singer also revealed her wishes to expand her family. When asked if she has plans for more kids, Riri said she's open to having as many children as god intends,

"I don't know what God wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course, if it's another boy, it's another boy."

For the April 2024 issue of Vogue China, the Umbrella singer talked about juggling work and parenting,

"The most beautiful thing...is that (children) come into the world with their own individuality and sincerity, without any logic or conformity, which usually makes you feel that you must fit into a certain group."

She also said that she wants to continue helping her children navigate their identities and who they want to be. During an interview with the New York Post in November 2023, the singer mentioned that her connection with partner Rocky has gotten deeper after becoming parents.