'I like her more than she likes me': Louis Walsh addresses X Factor feud with Cheryl Cole on Celebrity Big Brother

The long-standing feud between Cheryl Cole and Louis Walsh was reignited on the Celebrity Big Brother's episode aired on Tuesday, March 19. Recalling their days as fellow judges on X Factor back in 2008, Walsh talked about how competitive the judges were behind the scenes of the show.

Expand Tweet

Waslsh further said:

"We were pretending it was about the show, but we all wanted to win. And we were all trying to upstage each other with songs and performance.”

Later in the conversation, the 71-year-old also stated how Cheryl Cole was a good girl, and had had a lot of negative, despite which Walsh liked her. He then said:

“She doesn’t know that I like her more than she likes me.”

Expand Tweet

Further on the episode, Walsh also talked about how he was managing Cole in 2003 when she was found guilty of punching a toilet attendant. He stated that the incident was true and the singer was unprepared for it.

Walsh commended Cheryl Cole for having a “very good PR

Expand Tweet

On the last episode of Celebrity Big Brother, Marisha brought up Cheryl Cole’s 2003 court case with Louis Walsh, asking him how the 41-year-old ended up in such a position. To that, Walsh replied:

“She was unprepared. She hit that woman, a big black eye. It was a huge story. It’s not forgotten.”

The conversation took place in the kitchen of the Big Brother House between Walsh, Marisha Wallace, Zeze Millz and Fern Britton. Louis then revealed that the court had sentenced Cole to 120 hours of community service, as well as a payment of £500 to Amogbokpa – the toilet attendant – and £3,000 for the prosecution cost.

Thereafter, the Irish manager commended Cole’s PR company for not only “saving her career” but also skyrocketing it in the following years. He believed they did their best.

Expand Tweet

Talking back to when Cheryl Cole first joined X Factor, Louis compared her to a peacock, considering the show to be her own. Cole had also claimed back then that Walsh only “took the cheques” while managing her band in the past. He retorted with saying:

“I’m a much better manager than she is a singer. She seems to be in the fashion business now, selling fake hairpieces, fake eyelashes, fake everything.”

Walsh was also the judge on The Rival Days in 2002 when Cheryl Cole was a contestant there. Following the show, he managed her band Girls Aloud briefly.

Elsewhere on Celebrity Big Brother, Lauren Simon – the evicted housemate – made a surprise return to the House, appearing as a “Lord Justice” in a courtroom-themed task. He had the wig and robe of a judge on, for which the other housemates also praised him. Simon ended up finding Wallace guilty in the episode.