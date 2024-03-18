"I'll come back safely": NCT's Taeyong pens a heartfelt letter to fans as SM Entertainment confirms the idol's military enlistment date 

On Monday, March 18, amidst speculations from several Korean media outlets on NCT Taeyong's military enlistment, SM Entertainment released a statement confirming the news. The agency revealed that the idol is preparing to enlist on April 15 in the Navy as an active duty soldier and clarified that there will be no public enlistment ceremony on the day.

A private event with the idol's close friends and family will be held as he enters the recruit training center. Following the announcement, Taeyong penned a heartfelt letter to fans, bidding farewell to NCTzens. In the letter, the idol consoled the fans who might've been shocked by the announcement. He expressed gratitude towards fans for the wonderful memories he has created so far, whether as a soloist or the leader of NCT.

He then concluded his letter with a promise that he'll return to the industry safely to make more such memories with his fellow members and fans.

"I'll come back safely so all of you stay healthy and be well too! I'll be back soon!"

On March 18, several Korean media outlets released articles speculating that NCT's Taeyong will be enlisting in the military soon. As the speculations continued to garner the attention of netizens, SM Entertainment released a statement confirming the news.

The statement read:

"Hello. This is SM Entertainment. NCT’s Taeyong is enlisting in the Navy as an active duty soldier on April 15. There will be no official events held on the day he enters the recruit training center, and we ask for your understanding as his enlistment will be held privately to prevent safety incidents due to congestion on site."

It continued:

"Please show continued support and love until the day Taeyong diligently completes his mandatory military service and returns in good health. Thank you."

Soon after the announcement, NCT's Taeyong took to his Weverse account to upload a picture of his handwritten letter to fans. Here's the translation of the same:

"Hello, this is Taeyong. It seems like only yesterday that 2024 started, but in the blink of an eye, spring is already coming. The reason I am writing this letter is that I will be performing my military service as of April 15th."

He added:

"I'm sure some of you were mentally preparing for the time we would have to be apart for a while, and I'm sure some of you were surprised, so I wanted to talk to NCTzens directly."

He continued:

"Looking back on the past time, I think I was able to mature a lot thanks to you and the members, even to this moment. All the moments were truly meaningful and happy times. Thank you of gifting me with valuable and shining times. There are many things I want to achieve with my members and fans in the future, so I will work hard during my military service and learn many things."

Taeyong concluded his letter with,

"When I come back, I will be a better version of myself on stage, I promise! NCTzens, we have proudly grown up together. That's why it's more affectionate and precious to me. I think I'll miss you a lot."

On the contrary, several media outlets, including SWAY, had previously speculated that the idol would be joining the Navy Music Back. The idol auditioned with three of his solo songs and reportedly passed the final interview on February 23. Therefore, it is anticipated that the idol would fulfill his national defense duties with the Navy Military Band.