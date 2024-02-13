Why is 'SM Treat Taeyong Better' trending on X? Fans frustrated following the lack of promotions for the NCT leader's upcoming solo comeback

NCT Taeyong is making a comeback with his second mini-album, TAP, which is slated for release on February 26. However, fans have begun to express their displeasure with the lack of promotions for the album. With less than two weeks left before the album's release, fans have been frustrated that there hasn't been enough content that teases aspects of the album.

Since such promotions not only give out more details regarding the idol's upcoming album but also create more awareness among netizens about his comeback, fans argued about the necessity of the same.

As a result, people have started trending "SM Treat Taeyong Better" on X and other social networking sites, criticizing SM Entertainment for their alleged mismanagement of the idol and lack of promotions. They also hope that their current efforts will pay off, and there will be subsequent promotional content released to excite the masses about Taeyong's TAP album release.

Fans angered as they point out the lack of promotional content for NCT Taeyong's upcoming solo comeback with his second mini-album, TAP

On February 7, SM Entertainment released a poster announcing that NCT's leader, Taeyong, will be rolling out his second mini-album, TAP, on February 26 at 6 PM KST. Following the same, fans have been ecstatic about the announcement and have been eagerly waiting for more news about it.

However, almost a week after the announcement, SM Entertainment still hasn't revealed any other information regarding the idol's comeback. Ideally, when a new album release or a comeback is announced, concept photos, teasers, and other related promotional content are released. These releases help fans formulate a better idea of what to expect from the album and the aesthetics it revolves around.

Additionally, it stands as a great marketing strategy as other netizens would also become aware of the idol's comeback, which would increase the crowd of listeners when the album gets officially released. However, with less than two weeks left before the release of TAP, other than the announcement poster, no teaser or concept images have been released and fans believe that it is already too late.

Given that there at least needs to be a month of prior promotions before the album rolls out, fans have been criticizing SM Entertainment for their lack of proper management and promotions for the same.

On the other hand, in addition to his upcoming album release, the idol is expected to roll out a solo two-day concert, TY TRACK, at the Olympic Stadium Hall on February 24 and 25, right before his album release.

