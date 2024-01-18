Why is “SM protect Taeyong” trending on X? Fans demand safety as NCT 127 member reportedly receives dangerous threats online

NCT 127 member Taeyong is all over social media as fans believe antis and haters are threatening him. On January 18, the NCT 127 fans trended SM Protect Taeyong on the X app, as the leader of the group reportedly received threats that could harm him physically.

The SM Entertainment boy group is on their 3RD WORLD TOUR, THE UNITY NEO CITY: BULACAN. The K-pop group will be performing in the Philippines on January 21. Fans who have bought the tickets are excited to see their favorite idols perform in Bulacan. However, some fans are concerned about their safety.

Recently, fans noticed a netizen on the internet who allegedly wrote hateful posts about the group leader. Such posts also include dangerous threats that could harm him physically.

To express their worries, fans trended #SMProtectTaeyong on the X to bring this matter to SM Entertainment’s attention.

"Please take this seriously": Fans concerned as NCT 127's Taeyong reportedly receives dangerous threats from haters online

NCT 127 is holding its highly anticipated concert in Bulacan, Philippines, creating excitement among fans. The group is all set to show their power-packed performances to Filipino fans. 3RD WORLD TOUR THE UNITY NEO CITY: BULACAN will be held at the Philippines Sports Stadium on Sunday, January 21.

Fans are delighted to see them in the Philippines and have prepared special events for them. As per @nct_taeyongph, Filipino fans have planned two projects for the SHALALA singer, one bringing objects that display roses and one carrying hand banners with messages for him. User @noola195858 on the X reportedly threatened fans to stop the projects. Otherwise, they would throw rocks and eggs at him during the upcoming Bulacan concert.

This has led to a massive wave of reactions from fans while they display their concerns for the safety of the K-pop idol. They tagged the group's management agency to inform them about the tweets shared by the netizens. They demanded complete protection of Taeyong at the upcoming concert.

About NCT's last subunit

Previously, SM Entertainment had confirmed scrapping the idea of the expanding group NCT, with the last unit debuting soon. Currently, the group has four units: NCT 127, NCT DREAM, and WayV. The upcoming boy group will be called NCT WISH.

The group comprises six members: Sion, Riku, Yushi, Jaehee, Ryo, and Sakuya. The group displayed their talents through the pre-debut single Hands Up, released on October 8, 2023. On January 18, Korean Standard Time, the agency revealed the group's official name by new teaser images shared on their official Instagram page.