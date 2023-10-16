"I NEED TO SEE THEM": Fans thrilled following NCT 127's third tour THE UNITY announcement 

On Monday, October 16, SM Entertainment announced NCT 127's third tour, THE UNITY, along with the first set of dates, and fans have been going crazy over the same. Though the announcement has revealed only six concert dates, all of which will be held in Seoul, at the KSPO Dome, fans hope that more dates will be released in the future and the members will perform in other countries as well.

Further, given that this is most likely going to be the last tour before the members leave for their mandatory enlistment, fans are naturally hoping to get a glimpse of the idols. Therefore, they are also hoping for SM Entertainment to reveal the dates and venues in advance, in order for fans to adequately prepare and save up for the same.

NCTzens ecstatic following SM Entertainment's announcement of NCT 127's third tour, THE UNITY

On October 16, 2023, following the release of NCT 127's fifth studio album, Fact Check, the group revealed that they are gearing up for a tour to further commemorate their album release. As SM Entertainment put forth the exciting announcement, fans were delighted with the news.

Here are all the dates and venues of the first set of concerts released:

November 17 (Friday) - KSPO Dome, Seoul, Korea

November 18 (Saturday) - KSPO Dome, Seoul, Korea

November 19 (Sunday) - KSPO Dome, Seoul, Korea

November 24 (Friday) - KSPO Dome, Seoul, Korea

November 25 (Saturday) - KSPO Dome, Seoul, Korea

November 26 (Sunday) - KSPO Dome, Seoul, Korea

However, some were disappointed to see that all the dates released in the first set were based in Seoul, Korea, at the KSPO Dome. While NCTzens were happy to get about six dates in the same city, they also hoped that more dates with concerts in several other countries would also be announced eventually. Additionally, fans have also been raising their concerns about the need for a timely update and schedule release for their tour, in order for them to plan accordingly.

This is a huge concern for fans because NCT 127's previous tour resulted in a lot of complications, where the last-minute addition of dates and venues into the tour gave fans very little time to prepare and plan their attendance for their concerts. Therefore, as soon as the tour announcement for THE UNITY was made, fans' primary response was to request the schedule for all upcoming tour dates and venues.

Additionally, in light of the announcement of the tour, fans have also been requesting updates concerning Taeil's participation in the tour. Given that the idol has been resting after his motorcycle accident, which happened in September and resulted in a fracture in his right thigh, fans are naturally keen to know whether or not they can expect to see the idol on stage, since there haven't been any recent health updates.

Fans have been all the more anxious and concerned about missing their chance to see NCT 127 perform live, due to the impending military enlistment of its members. With the group's eldest member, Taeil, almost thirty years of age now, which is the age limit to fulfill the mandatory military service, all the eligible members of the group will be enlisting one after the other.

Therefore, both the recent comeback of NCT 127, Fact Check, and their upcoming tour, THE UNITY, will be the last time fans will be seeing the group will all its members until their enlistments conclude.