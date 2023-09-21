"I’ll wait for the beta test": Elon Musk's Neuralink to start recruiting humans for brain implant trial, wild reactions ensue online

Social media users were stunned to learn that Elon Musk had started recruiting humans for his brain implant startup, Neuralink. The company would now be recruiting patients who have paralysis to experiment with the device. As per reports, Elon Musk’s company’s experiment will go on for six years.

Elon Musk’s startup, Neuralink, has developed a brain-computer interface, also called the BCI, which proposes to be powerful enough to collect brain signals. Musk’s Neuralink boasts a high-tech system, which can help humans keep up with AI. The basic goal of the company is to connect the brains of humans to computers so that they can test the technology on patients suffering from paralysis.

While many are enticed by the idea, others have been reluctant and apprehensive about it. As @DailyLoud posted about the same on Twitter, one social media user had a hilarious reaction to the news and said:

Social media users share hilarious reactions as Musk's Neuralink reveals its plans of human trials. (Image via Twitter)

Elon Musk’s Neuralink had made a request to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last year, as they wanted to fast-track the human trials. However, the government body had denied the request. The company has now made it public that it is in search of “patients with quadriplegia due to vertical spinal cord injury or ALS.”

Social media users pour in wild reactions as Elon Musk’s startup Neuralink approaches patients for human trials

Elon Musk’s company has made it public and revealed how patients who would be participating in the human trial would be getting BCI surgically implanted in the brain, majorly in the part that controls the movement. The goal of the human trial would be to evaluate how safe the technology is.

As the news about the human trial went viral on Twitter and other platforms, social media users poured in hilarious reactions, as many were stunned to hear the news. As @DailyLoud posted about it on Twitter, here is how the netizens reacted:

At the moment, neither Elon Musk nor Neuralink has revealed much about the human trials. Musk has remained tight-lipped about the experiments, and not much is known about the dates, process, or more.