"I'm already unbelievably shocked someone greenlit this."- Fans not happy with Seth Rogen's Sausage Party 2 announcement 

When Sausage Party was released in 2016, it was hardly the most popular film. Now, Seth Rogen has revealed some details about the upcoming sequel, which also confirmed that the film is indeed on its way. Sausage Party managed to garner positive critical acclaim for the most part, but the film's shocking ending was quite traumatizing for children.

Seth Rogen has recently revealed that the sequel to the film will have an "unbelievably shocking" premise. Sausage Party: Foodtopia, as it is titled, will be a series set in the same universe and reprising many of the characters.

This comment from Seth Rogen brought out many fans who were unsure how this film managed to get a sequel despite not being a huge success on the first go.

A tweet reply to Seth Rogen's comment about Foodtopia (Image via Twitter)

Sausage Party: Foodtopia is developed by Seth Rogen alongside Evan Goldberg and is set to hit the screens in 2024.

Fans call out Sausage Party for terrible working conditions for animators

Seth Rogen's comment about Foodtopia (Image via Twitter)

Apart from the lukewarm response to the news of the sequel, the fans were also not over the previous allegations against the film and the creators for not paying animators adequately and making them work under terrible conditions.

Six animators talked about this to The Post back in 2016 and revealed the working conditions but refused to step out in the light for fear that it would hurt their career prospects.

A tweet reply to Seth Rogen's comment about Foodtopia (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to Seth Rogen's comment about Foodtopia (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to Seth Rogen's comment about Foodtopia (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to Seth Rogen's comment about Foodtopia (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to Seth Rogen's comment about Foodtopia (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to Seth Rogen's comment about Foodtopia (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to Seth Rogen's comment about Foodtopia (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to Seth Rogen's comment about Foodtopia (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to Seth Rogen's comment about Foodtopia (Image via Twitter)

Apart from the upcoming Sausage Party series, Seth Rogen and Goldberg are also planning a set of more interesting and disturbing content, including the fourth season of The Boys and its upcoming spinoff, titled Gen V. Rogen also spoke about this in his interview with Empire, saying:

"With The Boys, maybe it requires one extra five-minutes phone call, where they’re like, ‘Really?’, and you’re like, ‘Really.’ There are other things you’re on hours of phone calls about that are so much less interesting than that."

More details about the upcoming sequel will be available soon.

Poll : 0 votes