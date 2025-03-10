“I’m American but I support this level of petty” — Netizens react as coffee shops in Canada are renaming Americano as Canadiano

According to Forbes, multiple coffee shops in Canada are renaming Americano to Canadiano. The trend started on February 6, when Kicking Horse Coffee, a café and roastery in British Columbia, announced in a now-deleted Instagram post that it would rename its Americano. The café also urged other café owners to do the same.

The Instagram post stated:

"For 16 years, the Kicking Horse Café has been quietly calling Americanos ‘Canadianos.’ Today, we’re officially making it a thing and asking coffee shops across the country to make the switch. Join us. Call them Canadianos."

According to the media outlet, the term quickly spread on social media, and one by one, coffeehouses followed suit. The X user @PopBase posted the news on the social media app. The tweet has now gone viral, creating a discourse among netizens.

One netizen (@alexissTyler) jokingly said as an American they support Canada's pettiness. They commented:

"Lmfao I’m American but I support this level of petty."

While some netizens were fine with the name change, one (@homeboigroove) pointed out its political undertones and wondered if Canada would change the names of other things, such as Chinese restaurants.

"I’m okay with that. Plus, I was disappointed when I learned what an Americano really was: water with espresso." A netizen wrote on X.

"Well.....since China hit them at 100% on tariffs, will they be changing the name of Chinese restaurants too?" Another X user wrote.

"Coffee shops in Canada renaming the Americano to 'Canadiano' is such a unique and fun idea." Another netizen wrote.

Some netizens disapproved of the use of Canadiano instead of Americano. One netizen stated that the name change is a "subtle form of protest." According to a BBC report, from March 4 onwards, goods from Canada are subject to a 25 percent tariff.

"This is so dumb considering the name americano was originally used literally to make fun of americans for not being able to handle strong espresso but okay." A netizen wrote on X.

"The renaming serves as a subtle form of protest against U.S. policies, including proposed tariffs and comments suggesting Canada should become the 51st state. While some café owners aim to remain apolitical, they embrace the "Canadiano" as a lighthearted way to support national identity." Another X user wrote.

"Also, Canadiano is not a word. The correct word is 'Canadese'. If you're going to appropriate the Italian language for your fake nationalism, at least do it correctly." Another netizen wrote.

Why did the café owners rename Americano to Canadiano?

'Canadiano' sign at coffee shop in Toronto - Image via Getty

According to The Washington Post's report dated February 25, William Oliveira, the owner of Cafe Belém, a café in Toronto, told the media outlet that they changed the name of Americano as a protest. Oliveira said:

"It’s good for us to just, you know, stand up for being ourselves and reminding other people … that we’re not to be pushed around and bullied by others."

Oliveira also commented that the name change is an act of patriotism.

"It’s definitely me saying, ‘Hey, just in case anybody was wondering, this is where we stand on that subject: We are pro-Canadian," he said.

Elizabeth Watson, the owner of Palisades Cafe in British Columbia, told the media outlet that changing the name of Americano isn't a political move. She claimed that the cafe's only motive is supporting Canadian pride.

"We aren’t necessarily aiming to be political. But we love the idea of really just supporting Canadian pride," she said.

While the cafe owners in Canada claimed the rename wasn't motivated by recent U.S. policies, some netizens speculated it was a subtle protest.

