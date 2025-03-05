"We're a very sensitive nation": Biz opines Donald Trump's 51st state remark and tariff threats fueled Canadians' outrage during 4 Nations tourney

NHL analyst Paul Bissonnette spoke about the USA-Canada rivalry at the 4 Nations tournament amid US president Donald Trump's comments. The tournament was a major success in viewership and a win for hockey.

Team Canada won the tournament, beating the US 3-2 in overtime in the final at TD Garden, with Connor McDavid scoring the winner. The game was intense because in their previous meet in Montreal, fans had loudly booed The Star-Spangled banner, and the game had three fights in the first nine seconds.

Bissonnnette, who joined Julian Edelman on the Games with Names podcast on Tuesday, said:

"I don't think people understand how important that was from a moral perspective. right now, from an economy perspective, Canada's in a bit of a dip, Leadership will be changing."

Bissonnette talked about Donald Trump’s comments on making Canada the 51st U.S. state. He also mentioned Trump’s tariff threats.

"I don't get into politics too much. I took the 51ST state comments (from Donald Trump) and then the tariff things as more like chirps from Trump," Bissonnette said. "And we're a very sensitive nation. So, I think that just really propelled the political climate of the game"

Despite the political drama, Bissonnette noted that the anthem booing created the perfect amount of political spice without ruining the focus on hockey.

"And then the booing of the anthem. It was the perfect amount of political spice for the game —not too much. And I don't like politics in sports to be overbearing."

Donald Trump's support for team USA in the 4 Nations

In December 2024, Donald Trump posted on Truth Social about Canada becoming a U.S. state. Later, before the 4 Nations final, Trump called the U.S. team in the morning to wish them good luck. USA Hockey posted a photo of general manager Bill Guerin holding up a phone in the locker room.

“It was so awesome to get his support,” U.S. center J.T. Miller said via the Ap News. “It’s a pretty big deal for him to take time out of his schedule to talk to us for five minutes. It’s just another one of those things where we’re kind of pinching ourselves this tournament.”

Before the final, Canadian singer Chantal Kreviazuk changed O Canada’s lyrics as a response to Trump. Instead of "that only us command" she sang "in all of us command" as a disapproval of Trump's remarks. Some American fans lightly booed, but Canadian fans quickly drowned them out.

After Canada won, Trudeau posted:

“You can’t take our country — and you can’t take our game.”

Many fans focused on hockey rather than politics.

