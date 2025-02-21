Paul Bissonnette issues no-holds-barred take on Donald Trump's 'fifty-first State' comment ahead of Canada vs USA 4 Nations game

NHL broadcaster Paul Bissonnette dropped a no-holds-barred take on Donald Trump’s comments ahead of Thursday night’s 4 Nations Face-Off final between the USA in Canada.

During the call, President Trump encouraged Team USA players to go out there and win the game for America. However, Trump later doubled down on his comments stating his desire for Canada to become America’s 51st state.

According to the AP, Trump commented on his Truth Social network that he would be watching the game and anticipating a victory over America’s 51st state.

Those comments got Paul Bissonette fired up, prompting him to blast off on the Pardon My Take podcast. Here’s what Bissonnette stated during the February 20 edition of the show:

"I would do that. But if we win, then Trump can't even talk about one more deal, and he has to walk back the fifty-first state comment.”

The comment came in regards to a playful bet requiring Paul Bissonnette to move back to Canada if the US won Thursday night’s 4 Nations Face-Off final.

Bissonette doubled down on his comments, adding:

“He (Trump) has to take the podium at the white house, and he has to apologize to not only me but all my fellow countrymen about some of the inflammatory comments taken over Canada. We've long been friends with Americans.”

Bissonnette concluded his thoughts by saying:

“He started this. I'm sorry about the boos. They were not directed at people like you. We directed at the orange man who called us the 51st State."

With bragging rights on the line, the US and Canada will be expected to go all-in in search of the 4 Nations Face-Off title at the TD Garden in Boston.

Paul Bissonnette believes a national emergency could happen if Canada loses the 4 Nations Final

Paul Bissonette went off the rails declaring that Canada would enter into a national emergency if Team Canada lost the 4 Nations Face-Off final on Thursday night.

"It would be safe to say, ‘Yes,’ it would be a national emergency if we lose that game on Thursday."

Bissonnette made his comments during the Pardon My Take Podcast, highlighting how much the game means to Canadians. Paul Bissonnette added that political tensions between the US and Canada served as a means of lighting a fire under Canadian players.

Paul Bissonnette stated:

“But I really do think that players used it as inspiration.”

That inspiration led to three fights breaking out in the first ten seconds of the two clubs’ last meeting last Saturday night. With so much national pride at stake, Team Canada will be expected to come out guns blazing in the 4 Nations Face-Off final.

The showdown promises to go down as one of the most epic international tournament games ever. It remains to be seen what the final score will be once the final buzzer sounds.

