The Four Nations Face-Off tournament will come to a close with the championship game between Team USA and Team Canada, a showdown in the making for years.

On Tuesday, Team USA announced defenseman Charlie McAvoy would not be able to play on Thursday and was admitted to the hospital because of an infection stemming from his injury.

In his stead, Team USA has announced that Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes is on his way to Boston.

But the potential addition of Hughes isn't scaring TNT analyst Paul Bissonnette. He remains confident in the strength of the Team Canada lineup that features some of the best talent in the NHL in Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Brad Marchand.

"I’m not scared Quinn Hughes got added to #4Nations," Bissonnette said. "I think Canada is going to work the United States Thursday. Nate Dogg, Sid, McJesus, Makar, Marchand ain’t losing that game."

He later followed that up with a promise to keep the receipts:

"I’m going to Bookmark the bookmarkers of this tweet to remind you Thursday after the game who told you so."

Regardless of how the game on Thursday goes, it's expected to be a high-spirited affair just as Saturday night's game in Montreal was.

Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy was admitted to the hospital

After the news broke that Team USA and Boston Bruins defenseman McAvoy had been admitted to the hospital, the Bruins released the following statement regarding his condition.

“Charlie was admitted to Massachusetts General Hospital on Monday to undergo testing related to an upper-body injury sustained during the 4 Nations Face-Off and is currently being evaluated by Boston Bruins Head Team Physician Dr. Peter Asnis,” the statement read.

“He will not play for Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off Championship Game on Thursday at TD Garden. The Boston Bruins will provide further updates on his condition and status as soon as they become available.”

A 2016 1st round Draft selection of the Bruins, McAvoy has scored seven goals with 16 assists in 50 games played. In his NHL career, he's scored 60 goals with 240 assists, while adding another six goals and 42 assists in 91 postseason games.

Rules prevent Quinn Hughes from playing for Team USA unless they lose another player to illness or injury; his being brought to Boston may only end up being ceremonial.

