"I'm busted, I'm caught": Keemstar apologizes for his antisemetic remarks as resurfaced clips spark fury

YouTuber Keemstar has taken to Twitter to apologize for his antisemitic remarks as videos of him saying "death to all Jews" in regards to the H3 podcast resurface online.

Daniel Keem, better known as Keemstar on YouTube, is the host of the online news channel, Drama Alert. With over 5 million subscribers, Keemstar has never failed to comment on internet drama. However, he has previously found himself in the middle of numerous allegations.

Keemstar's antisemetic comments towards the H3 podcast

Prior to the resurfaced video, Ethan Klein of the H3 Podcast shared a soundbite of Keemstar saying "death to all Jews", which he and his viewers did not respond well to, as Ethan and his family are Jewish.

Sometime later, a video of Keemstar saying the phrase resurfaced online, causing the public to berate him for his alleged antisemitism. Keemstar tried to defend himself by claiming that he was taken out of context by Ethan, stating that he was only trying to quote Pewdiepie.

This backfired as another video surfaced showing Keemstar ordering his followers to tweet "death to all Jews" towards the H3 Podcast. Shortly after, Ethan ended up getting mass tweeted with the statement. Followers and subscribers of H3 were very upset, as it was a hate-statement directly made against Ethan and other Jewish people.

Keemstar responded on Twitter with a video of him explaining the situation. Claiming that the H3 podcast had invited him to come on their show in 2017, and then immediately commented that they didn't like him afterwards, Keemstar called Ethan Klein a "scumbag". According to Keemstar, this prompted him to "jokingly" tell his fans to come after H3 with an antisemetic statement. He said:

I been caught in 4K! pic.twitter.com/NG55M09trB — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) May 15, 2021

Reactions to Keemstar's response

Many others were upset by his response, claiming that it "wasn't even a real apology". People took to Twitter to express their frustration about the online news host.

I seriously hate #keemstar so much he would never survive if it wasnt for his bootlicking ways on youtube & hes so cocky & treats ppl like they are below him bc he has a big following/big following doesnt equal quality person.. — AllieEnigma (@Al3xandraJurcak) May 12, 2021

it isnt surprising Shitstar is antisemitic, he literally told Etika (who he knew was mentally unwell) to kill himself countless of times and cover his track claiming they were BFF after Etika committed suicide. Lets not forget he's a rape apologist like the list goes on #keemstar https://t.co/Anh4BReUkC — Skyneverthelimit (@ArtofLilibeth) May 15, 2021

Why is he trying to throw Pewdiepie under the bus? — Mutsumi (@Mutsumiwins) May 15, 2021

I'm sorry??? He claims he said go to H3's podcast as a JOKE?? Where's the joke??? — yepperz (@PandaNeverBitez) May 15, 2021

So gross — ta da da (@allthesesongs4u) May 15, 2021

I didn't find his "joke" funny at all, and he didn't even apologize for his anti-Semitic comment. Disgusting. — chicken nugget (@bhawani57) May 15, 2021

I can’t believe the best he said was “big L on my part” 😐 like this isn’t a serious situation. He just doesn’t want to make a actual apology video because it’s Ethan he was referring to. — Ash 😤🗣 (@ashtynbaxter) May 15, 2021

Funny he said he's sorry for being mistaken but didn't apologize for actually saying it — breann (@raggedybreann) May 15, 2021

Dont try and push this off on pewds by saying “oh I thought it was about the same thing he said” — MPH (@Lsumurphy) May 15, 2021

Ethan Klein and the H3 podcast have yet to respond to the "apology" from Keemstar. Meanwhile, Keemstar is undergoing more hate from a different situation regarding him antagonizing an assault victim.

