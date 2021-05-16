"I'm busted, I'm caught": Keemstar apologizes for his antisemetic remarks as resurfaced clips spark fury

YouTuber Keemstar has taken to Twitter to apologize for his antisemitic remarks as videos of him saying "death to all Jews" in regards to the H3 podcast resurface online.
Daniel Keem, better known as Keemstar on YouTube, is the host of the online news channel, Drama Alert. With over 5 million subscribers, Keemstar has never failed to comment on internet drama. However, he has previously found himself in the middle of numerous allegations.
Also read: "I can't get fired, I'm a partner lol" Mike Majlak denies being fired from Impaulsive by Logan Paul over their "tiff"
Keemstar's antisemetic comments towards the H3 podcast
Prior to the resurfaced video, Ethan Klein of the H3 Podcast shared a soundbite of Keemstar saying "death to all Jews", which he and his viewers did not respond well to, as Ethan and his family are Jewish.
Sometime later, a video of Keemstar saying the phrase resurfaced online, causing the public to berate him for his alleged antisemitism. Keemstar tried to defend himself by claiming that he was taken out of context by Ethan, stating that he was only trying to quote Pewdiepie.
This backfired as another video surfaced showing Keemstar ordering his followers to tweet "death to all Jews" towards the H3 Podcast. Shortly after, Ethan ended up getting mass tweeted with the statement. Followers and subscribers of H3 were very upset, as it was a hate-statement directly made against Ethan and other Jewish people.
Keemstar responded on Twitter with a video of him explaining the situation. Claiming that the H3 podcast had invited him to come on their show in 2017, and then immediately commented that they didn't like him afterwards, Keemstar called Ethan Klein a "scumbag". According to Keemstar, this prompted him to "jokingly" tell his fans to come after H3 with an antisemetic statement. He said:
Also read: TikToker JauncyDev accused of "manipulating" women by ex-girlfriend who claims he "cheated" on her
Reactions to Keemstar's response
Many others were upset by his response, claiming that it "wasn't even a real apology". People took to Twitter to express their frustration about the online news host.
Ethan Klein and the H3 podcast have yet to respond to the "apology" from Keemstar. Meanwhile, Keemstar is undergoing more hate from a different situation regarding him antagonizing an assault victim.
Also read: "I am being blackmailed" James Charles returns to Twitter after hiatus to speak about the lawsuit against him