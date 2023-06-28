"I’m not feeling it": Wheel of Fortune fans not happy with Ryan Seacrest replacing Pat Sajak as the host 

Just days after Pat Sajak announced his retirement from Wheel of Fortune, popular TV personality Ryan Seacrest has been chosen to replace Pat as the new host. Sajak was the host of the show for over 40 seasons and his retirement took fans by surprise. Most of them were expecting co-host Vanna White to take over the show, but now, it seems like Ryan is going to be hosting the series.

Ryan Seacrest revealed the news on Instagram on Tuesday, June 27, by saying that he was humbled to “be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak” and was eager to “learn everything I can” for the big transition. He also called this his “full circle moment” as he started his career by hosting a game show called Click 25 years ago for Merv Griffin.

This is Ryan’s sixth hosting gig for the year. He has been hosting American Idol since 2002 and took over hosting duties for Casey Kasem in the show American Top 40 in 2004. Since 2012, Seacrest has been hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve alone after Clark’s death.

He recently left his gig as the co-host of Live with Kelly and Ryan, which he also took over from Michael Strahan. Fans were not happy with Ryan replacing Pat, as they felt that he had already taken over a lot of shows and the producers could have chosen someone better.

Ryan Seacrest is busy hosting 5 other shows

Currently, besides hosting American Idol, On Air With Ryan Seacrest, American Top 40, New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, and L.A.’s KIIS-FM radio, Ryan is also busy launching his own food ventures and a new broadcast media center with the Ryan Seacrest Foundation

Fans threatened to stop watching the show if Seacrest does host the series, as they wanted someone else, preferably Vanna White, to take over. They felt that Ryan already had a lot of gigs.

Vanna White wants a raise in salary after Sajak's departure

Vanna White is the popular letter-turner from Wheel of Fortune, who has been associated with the show since 1982. Now, White has hired lawyers to negotiate a raise in her salary, which has been a constant $3 million since 2005, as compared to Sajak’s fee of $15 million.

It is unknown how much Ryan will be paid to host Wheel of Fortune and as the new consulting producer of the show.

Pat Sajak's last episode will air in the next season in 2024 and Ryan Seacrest will take over in season 42.

