“I’m so glad he saw this”: TXT fans react to Yeonjun and Taehyun acknowledging a Palestinian MOA’s final message on Weverse

TXT members Yeonjun and Taehyun have finally noticed and acknowledged the late Palestinian MOA, Tia's message for her favorite member of the group, Taehyun. TXT fans are called as MOAs.

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of the ongoing Israel-Palestine crisis. Readers' discretion is advised.

It is no surprise that K-pop is popular globally with many fans worldwide. Fan-community platforms such as Weverse have made it easier for them to connect with their idols. At the same time, fans are aware of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine which has claimed multiple lives, livelihoods, and property on both sides.

Late Palestinian TXT fan Tia wrote a wonderful email expressing her love and thanks for her favourite member of the group, Taehyun. MOAs recently pointed Yeonjun and Taehyun towards this meaningful message. Unfortunately, Tia has passed away due to the escalating conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Fellow MOAs joined in mourning her unfortunate death and rallied together to bring her heartfelt post to the Sugar Rush Ride singers' attention. TXT's oldest member Yeonjun noticed it and helped MOAs direct this message to the younger member, who "liked" the post, paying his own subtle tribute to his deceased fan.

A TXT fan @kittenseesight wrote "I'm so glad he saw this", with a crying emoticon.

Taehyun acknowledged his late Palestinian fan's last message for him on Weverse

Taehyun has appreciated the combined efforts of MOAs and paid tribute to his departed fan, Tia, who wrote a message to her cherished idol and favorite member of TXT. Tia wrote about how she came to be a fan of the 21-year-old TXT singer and expressed her love for the singer and how the group's music provided her comfort and happiness in stressful situations.

The post was written in Arabic, however, international MOAs banded together to translate it into English and Korean for the benefit of TXT members and other international fans.

Tia started by describing the Blue Hour singer's beautiful features and how she found them endearing. She revealed that his deer-like eyes, healing laughter, and gentle demeanor caught her eyes and she immediately became his fan.

She had written:

"He began to draw shining stars on the surface of my heart, then opened the door to my heart to love him with all my love."

Tia credited the Crown singer for helping her look at life differently and embrace the positivity and happiness that exuded from his calmness, words, courage, strength, determination, and outlook toward life. She had stated:

"Taehyun was the first person to get into my heart and also the first person to make me laugh with anything."

Tia disclosed that if she had to pin it down, she adored the 21-year-old BTS singer's personality, voice, and beautiful features the most and that he had become an essential part of her life. According to her, his words changed her life and she learned the importance of happiness and putting herself first.

"You were born into this world and each of you are precious. Your happiness comes first."

Finally, Tia sweetly shared that she feels like a proud mother watching Taehyun grow into this wonderful young man who is now an inspiration to many. In her parting words, she wrote:

"He grows up before my eyes could see him grows, I feel like a mother who watch her child carefully like a bird flapping their wings for the first time in life."

Fans can read the full letter below:

TXT's oldest member Yeonjun was the first to notice the post and commented that Taehyun needed to see the message. The 21-year-old TXT member "liked" Tia's post and several posts made by other MOAs to share Tia’s message.

International MOAs react to Tia's heartfelt post for TXT member

Fans took to X to react to Tia's heartwarming post for Taehyun. MOAs are mourning Tia's death who found herself caught in the crossfire between two warring nations and lost her life.

MOAs are happy that the Anti-Romantic singers have taken notice of the message and have shared their own heartfelt reactions to Tia's post.

In other news, TXT is basking in the massive success of their new album The Name Chapter: FREEFALL.