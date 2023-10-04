"He's very charismatic": BTS' Jung Kook compliments TXT's Taehyun about his personality during his recent Weverse Live

On Wednesday, October 4, 2023, BTS' Jung Kook went live on Weverse to spend some time with ARMYs. During the live stream, the idol answered many questions and rolled out his must-have music session, where he listened to his fellow BTS members' songs like V's Slow Dancing and Jimin's Like Crazy. One of the questions that popped up in the comments was a fan asking him whether he loves TXT's Taehyun.

Given that BTS and TXT are labelmates and have showcased their close relationship multiple times, Jung Kook not only answered affirmatively to the question but also took the opportunity to compliment the idol about his "charming" personality. Here's a part of what the idol said about TXT's Taehyun:

"Taehyun is a really nice person. He's very charismatic."

TXT's Taehyun gushes over BTS Jung Kook's comments on him during his recent Weverse Live

BTS' Jung Kook is known for frequent, long, and entertaining live streams, which fans never complain about. As the idol rolled out yet another live stream on October 4, fans happily tuned into it to interact with the idol.

His live streams usually proceed with him either answering fans' questions or going about with random activities like Karaoke and other household chores, and this live stream was more or less the same.

As the idol sat down with a drink to talk to his fans, he read one question asking whether he likes TXT's Taehyun. Here's what Jung Kook said:

"Taehyun-ie? Our TXT's Taehyun? We actually spoke with each other for a bit today. Taehyun is so polite and cute. He's really cute but he also talks like a grown up. He probably knows more things than me."

When fans heard about his response, they were over the moon and delighted to learn that the friendship between the BTS and TXT members has grown stronger. However, fans weren't the only ones freaking out about Jung Kook's compliment towards the TXT member.

After the live stream, a fan posted about the idol’s compliment in TXT’s Weverse community tab, which Taehyun also came across. Here’s what the fans’ post said:

"Taehyun!! Jungkook complimented Taehyun in his Weverse live. He said that you’re a kind kid who is polite, cute, smart, and charismatic. It made me really happy."

After coming across the post, TXT’s Taehyun expressed that the idol is like a brother he loves a lot. He replied to the above-mentioned post, saying:

"Ah Jungkookie hyung!! hahahahaha I don’t know if he knows but he’s a hyung that I love very much…"

Fans couldn’t be happier about the whole interaction and gushed about it on the internet. Here are some reactions:

While it is known that BTS and TXT have known each other ever since the latter's debut in 2018, not many tangible interactions have surfaced on the internet other than each other's stories about their relationship.

Regardless, fans hope to hear more stories and witness more interactions between the two in the future.