"I'm gonna text him tonight": Post Malone on reconnecting with Ethan Klein and Jake Paul doxing him

Recently on Steve-O's Wild Ride! Podcast rapper, singer and songwriter Post Malone talked of reconnecting with H3H3's Ethan Klein and the time Jake Paul doxed him in one of his vlogs.

Post Malone rose to fame in 2015 after the release of his first album, "White Iverson". The same month, he was signed to one of the biggest record companies in the United States, Republic Records.

With over 45 million monthly listeners on Spotify, it's undeniable that Post Malone changed the music industry with his unique sound and song-writing abilities.

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Post Malone says he is reconnecting with Ethan Klein, adds that he and Jake Paul talked things out after Jake doxed him. pic.twitter.com/iaNO5qEPuK — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 22, 2021

Post Malone on reconnecting with Ethan Klein

Before hitting the peak of his fame, Post Malone was featured in many of Ethan Klein's H3H3 Productions videos.

From partaking in comedic skits to being featured on the H3 podcast multiple times, Post Malone was a friend and fan of Ethan Klein's work. However, fans of the podcast began to notice the distance growing between the friends.

On Feb 17th, Ethan quickly commented on their friendship in the Frenemies podcast, replying to Trisha's statement when she assumed Post had stopped contacting him because he "was too famous for [him]". He said:

"Yeah, I don't know why Post ever stopped talking to me...I would never say a bad thing about him."

Post's last appearance was in one of Ethan's videos back in 2018. After that, he hasn't featured in his videos.

On the Steve-O's Wild Ride! podcast Post mentioned how he and Ethan were once good friends, also stating that he thinks Ethan is a good man, and Hila, Ethan's wife, is a good person.

The rapper made plans to connect with the YouTuber, excitedly expressing that he had recently got his number again. Post said:

"I'm gonna text him tonight."

Fans were excited to hear the duo were reconnecting.

Post Malone on Jake Paul doxing him

Aside from his anticipated reunion with Ethan Klein, Post also talked about the infamous Jake Paul doxing incident, where the boxer inadvertently exposed his address to the world in one of his vlogs.

In a now-deleted vlog, Jake Paul told his fans that he had received a merch order from Post Malone. Jake decided to deliver the package of clothing directly to Post's house, accidentally revealing Post's home address in the video.

Although the video was quickly deleted, it was too late, as millions of fans screenshotted and even uploaded Post's address. This was an early example of Jake Paul's recklessness.

Post told Steve-O that he just genuinely wanted Jake's merch, but received a bigger surprise instead. Stating that it "was like a godchurch", making a hilarious reference to Jake's old song lyrics. He said:

"I just wanted the merch. It was selling like a 'godchurch'...but you know what a godchurch is? It's like a church of God, so..."

Post continued to laugh about the situation, saying he was ultimately stunned to see Jake. Post said:

"I was just sitting there, playing f*cking games, then someone knocks on the door and I'm like who the f*ck is that? I opened up the door and it was Jake f*cking Paul."

Fans of both Post Malone and Ethan Klein are super excited over the possible reunion between the two. Ethan Klein has yet to respond.

