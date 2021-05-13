"I'm not a guy you wanna mess with": Jeff Wittek calls out Josh Richards and Dave Portnoy over remarks about his documentary

Jeff Wittek has reached out to Josh Richards via text to call him out for his and Dave Portnoy's remarks over his documentary on their podcast "BFFs".

In April 2021, Jeff Wittek took to YouTube to release his documentary titled, "Don't try this at home", regarding an incident that resulted in him having a serious injury. The injury was allegedly caused by David Dobrik irresponsibly handling an excavator.

The video in Jeff Wittekin's documentary shows him volunteering to be spun around on an excavator as a stunt for David's vlog. The excavator spins too fast and comes to an abrupt stop resulting in Jeff being slammed into the side of the machine, leading to him sustaining serious injury.

Many in the YouTube community offered their sympathies towards Jeff, especially after witnessing the gruesome photos he had included in his documentary. Others in the YouTube community were to quick to judge Jeff, claiming that he was not blaming David enough for the incident, and was in fact was "milking" the injury.

Jeff Wittek's response to Josh Richards and Dave Portnoy

According to the BFFs podcast hosted by Josh Richards and Dave Portnoy, Jeff Wittek had texted Josh warning them that they didn't want to "get on his bad side". In a segment on one of the episodes, Josh and Dave were critiquing Jeff about his documentary. In the podcast, Josh makes a statement saying Jeff was trying to,

"gets as much money as [he] can while [he] still got clout".

Jeff responded to this by leaving a comment and said,

"You guys are morons".

CLAP BACK: Jeff Wittek reached out to Josh Richards to call him out for comments Josh and Dave Portnoy made about Jeff. Josh had said Jeff was using documentary as an opportunity to make money before David Dobrik clout ran out. Jeff allegedly told Josh to not get on his bad side. pic.twitter.com/I1qrabOEFV — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 13, 2021

Josh and Dave's reactions to Jeff Wittek's response

On the podcast, Josh recalls what had happened that day. After receiving the text, Josh claims he facetimed Jeff, and Jeff was angry for what they said about his documentary.

Dave responded by claiming that he was merely speaking with opinion, saying that he was not too familiar with the Vlog Squad anyway. Many fans were upset with Josh and Dave after hearing their remarks, stating that what happened to Jeff was an absolute tragedy, and should not be turned into a joke.

