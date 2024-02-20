“I'm not ready for this”: Fans in a frenzy as Calvin Klein announces SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu and NewJeans as their new faces

SEVENTEEN's rapper Mingyu and NewJeans have been both appointed as the new faces for Calvin Klein. On February 20, 2024, South Korean media outlet Sway reported that both the idol and the girl group from HYBE Corporation have been signed as the new ambassadors for the American apparel brand.

Calvin Klein (CK) and NewJeans have inked an advertising deal, and the group is reported to begin modeling for the brand's 2024 Spring/Summer collection. Similarly, the SEVENTEEN's rapper would be a new addition to the roster and will be introduced for the 2024 Spring/Summer campaign as well.

Fans were thrilled over the latest news and expressed their anticipation and excitement on X (formerly Twitter).

"CK is a CLOTHING brand": Netizens cheer for Mingyu but are divided about NewJeans' inclusion in Calvin Klein due to their age

Previously, the American apparel brand has collaborated with contemporary fashion superstars such as BLACKPINK's Jennie, BTS' Jungkook, Kid Cudi, Alexa Demi, and Kendall Jenner, among others.

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu would be the latest inclusion on the brand's iconic star-studded roster. Earlier, on November 3, 2023, Mingyu ignited the internet with his most recent Calvin Klein photos, which he shared on his Instagram account. The idol could be seen showing off his CK underwear while donning a black vest and a CK jacket to complete the ensemble.

However, internet users were divided about NewJeans's inclusion in the brand's Spring/Summer campaign. Considering most of the group members are still underage, netizens expressed concerns about them wearing Calvin Klein undergarments.

For the unversed, the American luxury fashion company Calvin Klein is well-known for its perfumes, purses, underwear, jeans, and more. However, the brand is renowned for its ad campaigns for its sensuous themes and for filming celebrities in their undergarment line.

BLACKPINK Jennie had previously stunned her fans with her ad, donning swimwear and undergarments of the brand. Similarly, BTS' Jungkook was also seen wearing an unbuttoned denim jacket for CK's 2023 Fall collection and also for the 2024 Spring/Summer campaign.

Hence, several netizens wondered if NewJeans members would feature in similar advertisements in the near future. An X user (@thinkerbaes) wrote on X,

"we're now letting minors model for an underwear brand??? was there really no other clothing brands hybe can give them?"

Nonetheless, many fans came forward and cheered for the rookie girl group from HYBE to add another brand endorsement to their docket.

Meanwhile, rumors are afloat of the girl group's upcoming comeback release in April 2024. The group debuted in 2022 with their EP New Jeans and has been continuously riding on the crest of their success as they became the first fourth-generation and fastest K-pop girl group to surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify crossing BTS and BLACKPINK with their debut EP.

Currently, each of the five members of the band has solo endorsements: Haerin for Dior, Danielle for Burberry, Hanni for Gucci, Minji for Chanel, and Hyein for Louis Vuitton. Mingyu of SEVENTEEN has been endorsing Lancôme, Innisfree, and Dior, and has also become the ambassador for Calvin Klein.