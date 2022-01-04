“I’m running away”: Kep1er’s official fandom name causes a stir among fans

The project girl-group Kep1er revealed its official fandom name and colors on January 3. Fans of Kep1er will now officially be called "Kep1ians". The choice of name has ignited a conversation on Twitter as loyal fans express their thoughts.

It may take some time for fans to get used to the new name, but a majority seem to dislike it.

xen ☃️ #LOVEMELIKE @iheartsungyoon bruh WTF is a "kep1ian" girl bye that wack name bruh WTF is a "kep1ian" girl bye that wack name

Girls Planet 999’s Kep1er announces fandom name "Kep1ians"

The nine-member girl group Kep1er, created via survival program Girls Planet 999, made their much-awaited debut on 3 January 2022 with their title track WA DA DA from album FIRST IMPACT. Ten minutes after the debut, the group’s management revealed the official fandom name and colors.

Loyal fans of Kep1er will be called “Kep1ians” while the representative colors for the group are purple, white and light yellow. Kep1ian was formed by combining the group’s name Kep1er and the Planet Guardians (who will protect the group). While it does have a more profound meaning, fans couldn’t hide their disdain for the fandom name.

joa @aehyuna remember when fandom names were cute like orbit or neverland now i have to say i'm a kep1ian remember when fandom names were cute like orbit or neverland now i have to say i'm a kep1ian https://t.co/om5IyN9OAX

anna | looking for kep1er mutuals! @syeIuv STOPP KEP1IAN SOUNDS STRAIGHT OUT OF THE SIMS 4 STOPP KEP1IAN SOUNDS STRAIGHT OUT OF THE SIMS 4

big fan of hikaru @planetxinwei God fucking damn it im gonna insert myself into a fan war and be called kep1ian and immediately retreat, humiliayed... what can i even say to that like God fucking damn it im gonna insert myself into a fan war and be called kep1ian and immediately retreat, humiliayed... what can i even say to that like

A majority of “Kep1ians” spoke up about how there were much cuter names they could have chosen, such as Keepers and Kepi. They also believed that the fourth-generation fandom names were getting out of hand.

Some fans even shared that they believed the name was a combination of the words Kep1er and aliens.

ً @2kimp01 out of 1800 choices they chose kep1ian out of 1800 choices they chose kep1ian https://t.co/MYbhToctt9

🕸 @cl0thdoll so our fandom is called kep1ian? I'm running away 💀 so our fandom is called kep1ian? I'm running away 💀 https://t.co/5rX30I1YYJ

riz : lf kepi moots @eversoob i thought kep1ian stands for kep1er + alien but it turns out to be "guardian" 😭😭 i thought kep1ian stands for kep1er + alien but it turns out to be "guardian" 😭😭

Meanwhile, a few fans chose to look at the silver lining. Some of the names suggested by fans were shown during the debut showcase. When taking into consideration options such as "Stayp1er", "Sputnik", "Cluster" and "Over1er", they believe "Kep1ian" is the better of the lot.

kingy @younqjia I promise you once you look at the other suggestions kep1ian is suddenly a good fandom name I promise you once you look at the other suggestions kep1ian is suddenly a good fandom name https://t.co/JO44BLgSBM

Another major criticism is the fandom name’s official logo. Fans claim the logo makes use of two fonts that don't match:

ad @adthelina who tf did the kep1ian logo i want to fight you who tf did the kep1ian logo i want to fight you

🐈‍⬛ @seokepler youngeun called us kep1ian in pm 🤕🤕 guess i'll have to accept that we will be kep1ian for 2.5 years youngeun called us kep1ian in pm 🤕🤕 guess i'll have to accept that we will be kep1ian for 2.5 years https://t.co/VTVBNVdJRY

Meanwhile, the few fans who liked the name were helping others come to terms with the fact that the official name will likely remain the same for at least the next two and a half years, until the group remains active.

