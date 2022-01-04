“I’m running away”: Kep1er’s official fandom name causes a stir among fans

The project girl-group Kep1er revealed its official fandom name and colors on January 3. Fans of Kep1er will now officially be called "Kep1ians". The choice of name has ignited a conversation on Twitter as loyal fans express their thoughts.
It may take some time for fans to get used to the new name, but a majority seem to dislike it.
Girls Planet 999’s Kep1er announces fandom name "Kep1ians"
The nine-member girl group Kep1er, created via survival program Girls Planet 999, made their much-awaited debut on 3 January 2022 with their title track WA DA DA from album FIRST IMPACT. Ten minutes after the debut, the group’s management revealed the official fandom name and colors.
Loyal fans of Kep1er will be called “Kep1ians” while the representative colors for the group are purple, white and light yellow. Kep1ian was formed by combining the group’s name Kep1er and the Planet Guardians (who will protect the group). While it does have a more profound meaning, fans couldn’t hide their disdain for the fandom name.
A majority of “Kep1ians” spoke up about how there were much cuter names they could have chosen, such as Keepers and Kepi. They also believed that the fourth-generation fandom names were getting out of hand.
Some fans even shared that they believed the name was a combination of the words Kep1er and aliens.
Meanwhile, a few fans chose to look at the silver lining. Some of the names suggested by fans were shown during the debut showcase. When taking into consideration options such as "Stayp1er", "Sputnik", "Cluster" and "Over1er", they believe "Kep1ian" is the better of the lot.
Another major criticism is the fandom name’s official logo. Fans claim the logo makes use of two fonts that don't match:
Meanwhile, the few fans who liked the name were helping others come to terms with the fact that the official name will likely remain the same for at least the next two and a half years, until the group remains active.
