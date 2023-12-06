On Wednesday, December 6, the much-awaited NCT Nation: To The World in Cinemas was screened in several theatres worldwide. While many were eagerly looking forward to the release, they were rather disappointed with the results, as it reportedly fell below their expectations.

Given that the movie is a documentation of the recent full-group NCT Nation: To The World concert that was held in August, fans were expecting the entirety of the concert and its other behind-the-scenes aspects in the movie.

As per fans' reviews of the movie, not only were several concert performances edited out, but there was also no inclusion of interviews, behind-the-scenes clips, or other expected content. Since the movie failed to meet the fans' expectations or accomplish what it allegedly promised, netizens were left angered and continued to express their displeasure on several social media platforms.

Fans displeased with the NCT Nation: To The World in Cinemas as it edited out several expected performance clips

On August 26, 2023, the entirety of NCT held their first-ever full-group concert, NCT Nation: To The World, at the Incheon Munak Stadium. Given that the group had released a full-group album just before the concert, many of the tracks were performed live for the first time at their show and fans talked about it for days after the concert's videos landed on the internet.

When SM Entertainment announced that they would be releasing a documented version of the concert, fans were excited about watching the performances on the big screen, especially since the movie was expected to be screened in theaters worldwide.

However, their celebration was cut short when they realized that the movie, NCT Nation: To The World in Cinemas, excluded certain tracks' performance clips that fans were most looking forward to.

While some performances like Baggy Jeans, Kick It, Phantom, BOSS, and Broken Melodies, were included in the movie, many of NCT's other iconic songs such as The 7th Sense, The Bat, Resonance, Hot Sauce, and Kick Back, were edited out. Especially given that The 7th Sense was performed live after a long time at the concert, fans were upset that it was not included in the movie.

Additionally, fans also noticed that the entire setlist of NTC's latest subunit, DOJAEJUNG, was omitted from the movie, which fans felt was unfair.

Aside from almost half of the setlist being removed from the movie, fans also noticed that NCT Nation: To The World in Cinemas failed to include any sort of behind-the-scenes clips or interviews of the members, which many felt would've been a great addition.

The only interviews included in the film were with the fans who attended the show.

Following the reveal of the movie's contents, fans were naturally angered at SM Entertainment for its failure to meet expectations. Fans have also been discussing that they've been demotivated to watch the movie and even called out the agency for using NCT and their concert for monetary purposes without doing justice to the content.