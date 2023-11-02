On Thursday, November 2, SM Entertainment announced the upcoming release of NCT NATION: To The World in Cinemas. The movie is a screening of the recent full-group concert that took place between August to September. It will showcase the various aspects of the concert, NCT NATION: To The World, and is expected to be screened in around fifty countries on December 6 and December 10, 2023.

This screening allows the fans who couldn't attend the concert to experience it in great quality and from up close. The tickets will be available for purchase from November 6 at 8 am KST.

Following the announcement, fans have been extremely thrilled and they hope that the movie is screened in their country.

"Fun fun fun": Fans elated as SM Entertainment announces screening of NCT NATION: To The World in Cinemas

Between August 26 to September 17, NCT, the now-20-member K-pop group, rolled out their first full-group concert that was held for five days in Korea and Japan. The members performed several of their earlier songs, including their latest full-group comeback, NCT 2023: Golden Age.

The concert that brought together all the members of the group, except Taeil since he couldn't perform due to his motorcycle accident, was much talked about and well received by the masses.

While fans continued to talk about the show-stopping events of the concert for days after, they were all the more delighted to hear that a screening of the concert as a movie will be taking place on December 6 and 10.

NCT's website describes the upcoming movie as:

"NCT NATION: To The World in Cinemas" marks the exciting start of NCT's journey to share their unique music and spectacular performances with the world, reaffirming their position as pioneers in the K-Pop genre. The brand-new concert film encompasses current NCT units - NCT U, NCT 127, NCT Dream, and WayV - creating an unparalleled collaborative spectacle in this must-see worldwide theatrical event."

The exciting screening is expected to come in three formats, ScreenX, 4DX, and 4DXScreen. While ScreenX gives you the film in a three-sided 270-degree field of view that was captured by 18 cameras, the 4DX allows you to have the best sensory experience of a live concert.

The combination of both is 4DXScreen and fans can opt according to their liking and what's accessible at the theatres in the country.

Fans can get their tickets on November 9, 8 am KST (November 8, 6 am ET or November 8, 11 am GMT) from their official ticket-selling website, nctnationincinemas.com, for international fans, and nctnationincinemas.jp for NCTzens from Japan.

However, for Korean-based NCTzens, the ticket-selling portal for NCT NATION: To The World In cinemas is yet to be announced.

However, given that fans have not been notified of all the countries that NCT NATION: To The World in Cinemas will be screened in, people have been eagerly awaiting an update on the same.

While some fans are upset that SM Entertainment has decided to screen the concert worldwide instead of preparing for a world tour with all the group members, they are still excited about screening and are looking forward to seeing the group's performances in HD quality.