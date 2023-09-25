"I'M SCREAMING": IVE Wonyoung's new blond hair for the group's upcoming comeback, Either Way's concept photos have fans in a frenzy

On Sunday, September 24, IVE's Wonyoung garnered attention for her recently released concept photos for the group's upcoming pre-release track, Either Way. The idol, who rocked her thick and luscious black hair all through her career till date, was seen in the concept photos with newly-bleached blond hair, much to the shock and excitement of fans.

Given that this is the first time the idol has colored her hair, fans were extremely excited to see her new look. Additionally, as the concept photos landed on the internet, fans couldn't help but discuss how stunning she looked with her new hair and how well it suited her.

Fans celebrate as IVE's Wonyoung goes blond in her concept photos for Either Way

IVE, the six-member K-pop girl group recently announced their upcoming album release, I'VE MINE, The 1st EP, which is slated for release on October 13, 2023. The album consists of six tracks, namely, Baddie, Either Way, Off The Record, Payback, OTT, and Holy Moly, and is set to have not one, but three songs as its title track.

While the titled tracks, Baddie and Off The Record, are expected to be released along with the rest of the album, the other title track, Either Way, is anticipated for an early release as a pre-release single on September 25, 2023.

To kickstart the promotions for the same, STARSHIP Entertainment, IVE's agency, began with the release of concept photos and teasers featuring each of the members individually.

As the fans adored and swooned over the members' unmatched visuals, they couldn't help but be stunned at Wonyoung's concept photos and teaser. While there's no doubt that her visuals were show-stopping in itself, her drastic and unexpected change in hair color threw fans into a frenzy as they took in the fact that the idol is now blond.

Given that it was one of the most-wished-for hair colors for the idol, many happily reacted to the same and celebrated the news. Naturally, the enthusiastic and lengthy discussions of fans led to the keyword, 'BLOND WONYOUNG' trending on Twitter. As fans continue to express their delight and happiness about Wonyoung's new hair change, many also hoped that the new hair color is true and not just a wig.

As fans continue to celebrate and be excited over blond Wonyoung, they are also eagerly looking forward to IVE's upcoming EP, I'VE MINE. Given that the group has created a promising reputation for itself by putting forth addictive tracks, fans naturally hold high expectations for the upcoming album.